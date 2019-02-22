Menu
Paid parking meters have been installed in the Ipswich City Square carpark and will become operational in the coming months. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
Ipswich council doubles its parking fine infringements

Hayden Johnson
22nd Feb 2019 12:33 AM | Updated: 5:33 AM
AN INCREASED focus on parking rules across the city has resulted in almost double the number of fines being handed out by Ipswich City Council in the past year.

Between February 2018 and last month, 15,045 parking infringement notices were handed out to drivers.

The figure is almost double the 8833 notices issued in the preceding 12 months - February 2017 to January 2018.

In August, council officers wrote 1498 infringements, the highest month of the year.

Drivers were best behaved in February, when only 882 tickets were issued.

The number of parking warnings issued by the council's officers also increased significantly.

The 729 warnings issued between February 2017 and January 2018 were few compared with the 1521 issued in the past 12 months.

A spokesman for the council said increased patrols likely contributed to the increase in parking fines.

"The infringements are a result of an increased focus on addressing unsafe parking behaviours by residents, particularly in school zones," he said.

The new figures are contained in Ipswich City Council's Health, Security and Regulatory Services Monthly Activity Report.

The report found customer service officers received 75 requests for assistance for drivers illegally parking their cars on footpaths.

There were also 56 reports of abandoned vehicles.

Complaints about overgrown private property, 111, was the council's number one service request for the month.

