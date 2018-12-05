Ipswich fraudster sorry for online concert scam

MONEY FOR NOTHING: Benjamin Henderson leaves court after admitting to 35 counts of fraud.

AN IPSWICH man caught ripping off online concert ticket buyers blamed his gambling habit for his decision to run a scam.

A court this week heard how the scammer used the Gumtree site to find and fleece his victims out of hundreds of dollars each.

Their hopes of a great night out were dashed when the tickets they paid for never arrived.

In a case before Ipswich Magistrates Court, police prosecutor Jack Scott revealed there had been 35 victims of the offences committed over a five-year period.

Benjamin John Henderson now apologises for his actions.

"I had a gambling habit and a drug habit," he told Magistrate Tracy Mossop.

"It's no excuse. I feel terrible at all the things I've done.

"For eight months I've done no gambling, no drugs."

Henderson, 30, now living at Edens Landing near Beenleigh, pleaded guilty to 35 fraud offences of dishonestly gaining property.

Mr Scott said the frauds took place between late 2012 and early 2017, with 27 of his offences committed during 2016.

It involved Henderson contacting people who placed ads on Gumtree advising that they were looking for tickets to events.

Henderson would then falsely advise them that he had tickets available, for a price.

When customers sought identification and proof before purchase, Henderson sent the details of other people.

All up, Henderson ripped 35 unsuspecting customers off to the tune of $6260.

Mr Scott said the money involved ranged between $70 and $450, but most amounts were between $100 and $300.

Police sought restitution to be paid back to all his victims.

Ms Mossop noted that from the facts Henderson had assisted police in the investigation.

Police noted that he had been extremely remorseful and upset by his offending.

Ms Mossop sentenced Henderson to two years of probation, further ordering that he repay $6260, which would be repaid to the 35 victims.