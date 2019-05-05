Ipswich Jets soar over Capras in Woorabinda defeat

RUGBY LEAGUE: Round nine of the Intrust Super Cup had the potential to bring the Central Queensland Capras back into the game, but unfortunately fell short of delivering a redemption for the bottom of the ladder runners.

After Ipswich Jets elected to support the teams' Indigenous players and community with a regional game in Woorabinda, instead of a home game, it seemed like a home region environment would be a sure thing to settle the Capras' shaken confidence after eight consecutive losses.

After Maipele Morseu was "touch and go” with a knee injury, a late decision at Friday night's training session ruled him fit to play.

The team improved on former games, with a 28-18 loss.

The Jets scored three tries within 10 minutes, owning the first half at 16-0 just 16 minutes into the game.

In the 27th minute, Jets made a penalty shot via Marmin Barba, landing them at 18-0.

Just 10 minutes out from half time, Capras' AJ Aufaga-Toomaga's linebreak brought the Capras into the game with a try followed by a successful conversion by the try-maker.

Jets were quick to retaliate, sending Barba back over the line again to bring the scoreboard to 20-6.

In a last ditch effort to contribute the first half, Aufaga-Toomaga made a penalty shot.

Capras opened up the second half's scoring with a try by Morseu in the 49th minute and a conversion by Aufaga-Toomaga.

At 20-14, it seemed the tables were turning for the CQ side.

However, Jets came back with another penalty shot, try and conversion within the next 10 minutes.

Still, the Capras didn't relent, with Kainoa Gudgeon taking the boys to 28-18 after a 63rd minute try to end the day's scoring.

Next week Capras play Redcliffe Dolphins at Browne Park on May 19.