Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Ipswich man wins $1 million

Darren Hallesy
darren.hallesy@qt.com.au
28th Apr 2020 10:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE Ipswich resident is going to struggle to concentrate at work today, after he answered the phone this morning to be told he's now a millionaire.

He held the only division one winning entry in Gold Lotto draw 3968, and will be pocketing a nice tidy $1 million.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, bought his ticket online and said there was no way he was going to able to concentrate at work, instead thinking of where to buy his holiday home when the health crisis is over.

"Wow. I am in disbelief," he said. "I don't think I'm going to get through the working day, I'm going to have to call it!"

Contemplating life as a millionaire, the Ipswich player said he'd be spending the next few days searching for a holiday home.

"Gosh, I am just trying to comprehend everything at the moment," he laughed. "I will definitely keep working. I will buy myself a beautiful new car and a holiday home as well! I'm gobsmacked. This is unbelievable."

The winning numbers in Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3968 on Monday 27 April 2020 were 45, 13, 42, 3, 44 and 39 while the supplementary numbers were 17 and 16.

There are more chances to win big with tonight's Oz Lotto offering $2 million, while Thursday's Powerball has $3 million up for grabs.

gold lotto division one prize ipswich winner millionaire
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $94.6m in federal funding for zoos

        premium_icon $94.6m in federal funding for zoos

        News RELIEF is finally at hand with the announcement of $94.6 million Federal Government support funding for zoos and aquariums across the country and John Lever from...

        REVEALED: The blueprint for a world-class MTB trail in Rocky

        premium_icon REVEALED: The blueprint for a world-class MTB trail in Rocky

        News What’s 4.5km long and a one-way thrill ride from top to bottom - they call it ‘Blue...

        Celebrating 30 years of family business with flowers

        premium_icon Celebrating 30 years of family business with flowers

        News They came for a holiday and the Holland family knew they had found a new home when...

        New riders discover Rocky’s mountain bike trails

        premium_icon New riders discover Rocky’s mountain bike trails

        News ‘It certainly has grown in popularity as a destination for locals now.’