Artwork - Iranian flag. iran /Flags
Politics

Iran says US bases, ships in missile range

16th Sep 2019 7:28 AM

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander says US bases and aircraft carriers are within range of Iranian missiles, a day after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked two Saudi Aramco plants.

"Everybody should know that all American bases and their aircraft carriers in a distance of up to 2000 kilometres around Iran are within the range of our missiles," said the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps Aerospace Force Amirali Hajizadeh.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency also quoted him saying that "Iran has always been ready for a "full-fledged" war."

iran iranian missile iranian revolutionary guard oil supply proxy war us base

