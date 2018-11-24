178kg monster is an absolute weapon

The Iranian Hulk is one big boy.

The Iranian Hulk is one big boy.

We bet you won't like him when he's angry …

Sajad Gharibi has become an internet phenomenon because of his enormous physique, The Sun reports.

His abnormally muscular frame has even drawn comparisons to Marvel's The Incredible Hulk, with fans dubbing him the "Iranian Hulk" because of his size.

Standing 1.88m tall, Gharibi, 27, weighs an incredible 178kg - which is mostly muscle - and has amassed 400,000 followers on Instagram, who tune in to see his daily routine.

And when the bodybuilder is not in the gym lifting weights, he's sharing what he puts into his body - most notably a full English breakfast before he starts his day.

Meet the man who will be fighting Brit Martyn Ford - dubbed by some as the "scariest man in the world" - at an event set up by Polish MMA organisation Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki (KSW).

HE HAS A PENCHANT FOR MAKING THINGS LOOK SMALL

Whether it's a can of Fanta or his iPhone, Gharibi makes every normal item seem minuscule.

In fact, he takes great pleasure in sharing images on social media doing everyday chores, like sipping on a drink or texting, that just appear funny.

And you should see him trying to get into a car …

HIS APPETITE IS HUGE

When you're the size of this man, your calorie intake has to be significant - and Gharibi is not a man that skips breakfast.

He's always posting his meals on Instagram, and in the mornings he loves nothing better than chowing down on a full English breakfast which he washes down with an energy drink.

Gharibi also eats lots of fruit, fish, chicken and drinks plenty of milk during the day between workouts.

HE HASN'T GOT MANY HOBBIES

Dedicating his life to the gym, Gharibi knows one thing and one thing only … lifting heavy weights.

His Instagram page is an homage to powerlifting, where he shares video clips and pictures of how he exercises.

As you can imagine, the weights he's lumping around aren't light.

HE ONCE VOWED TO FIGHT FOR HIS COUNTRY

Back in 2016, Gharibi said he wanted to join the fight against IS and join the Iranian Armed Forces to combat Islamic State in the Syrian civil war.

In an impassioned video, he said: "First of all, I want to say that I'm a defender of my country.

"General Soleimani, all the martyrs and the selfless people who give their lives for our country are my heroes, and we have them to thank for the peace in our country.

"I will always be a soldier for my country.

"The second thing is that, after Ramadan, I hope to start up my training again and reach my goal, in two or three years, to be in good enough shape to be of service to my country."

And it seems that gun training is part of the deal, because he's happy to pose with pistols on Instagram too.

BUT HE'S NOT ALL MACHISMO

Gharibi has a very soft centre indeed.

His love for children is evident, and he recently showed off "Baby Hulk" to his fans.

And because of his newfound fame he's become an icon for people in Iran, regularly visiting children's hospitals to provide them with some much needed cheer.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission