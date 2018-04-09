Iranian refugee accused of drug trafficking has trial dates

Mohammad Abdullahi fronted the Rockhampton Magistrates Court in custody after it is alleged he was found in possession of a massive sum of money and the drug ice.

AN IRANIAN refugee facing charges of drug trafficking and other related offences is due to contest his charges in two separate trials in the same week at the end of this month.

Mohammad Abdullahi is accused of trafficking drugs while receiving Centrelink payments after police uncovered 60g of ice worth about $10,000, along with $49,000 in cash, both buried inside a thermos on a vacant block.

A search involving SES, police and police dogs on crown land on Bowlin Rd, Depot Hill, last year uncovered the stash.

The Supreme Court of Rockhampton today heard Abdullahi will have two trials for two sets of drug charges.

The first set of charges include trafficking dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing a dangerous drug in excess of two grams and one count of possessing a dangerous drugs.

Abdullahi is a co-accused in the second set of charges with Ehsan Mollaie, who also appeared in court yesterday.

The pair have dangerous drug trafficking, supply and possession of in excess of two grams charges.

The trial involving Abdullahi and Mollaie has been set down to start on April 30 with Abdullahi's other trial to proceed straight after.

Mollaie was 28 at the time of his arrest in June and Abdullahi was 31.

During a bail application last year, the court heard Abdullahi had come to Australia on a refugee visa in 2011 and had worked at Teys Australia. He stopped work at the meatworks late 2014.

The drugs found buried at Depot Hill were located near where Rockhampton man Robert Martinez's body was found, but there were no links between the two cases.