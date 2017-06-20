Refugee on Centrelink charged in mega $10K Rocky meth bust

Mohammad Abdullahi fronted the Rockhampton Magistrates Court in custody after it is alleged he was found in possession of a massive sum of money and the drug ice.

AN Iranian refugee was on unemployment payments and bail for serious drug crimes when police allegedly busted him with a massive sum of cash and ice.

Mohammad Abdullahi, 31, appeared before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after a tip-off late last week led Rockhampton police to 60 grams of the drug ice, worth about $10,000, and $49,000 in cash, both buried inside a thermos on a vacant block.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Abdullahi was on bail for trafficking, possession and proceeds of dangerous drugs, and will be indicted for trafficking meth amphetamine in the Supreme Court in Brisbane this week.

Abdullahi yesterday appeared to seek a bail application on the latest charges of trafficking, supplying and possessing dangerous drugs and possessing suspected tainted property.

Mr Fox said there was a "very strong crown case" against the former Teys worker, and argued the $49,000 in cash was "very suspicious" considering Abdullahi received just $280 in Centrelink NewStart payments a fortnight after he stopped work at the meatworks late 2014.

Rockhampton Police CIB officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey yesterday divulged further information on the extensive search of crown-owned land on Bowlin Rd, Depot Hill which led to Abdullahi's arrest, as well as a second man aged 28.

Det Snr Sgt Peaches said the search also involved the SES and police dogs trained to sniff out drugs, and police will allege the men came to the block and tried to remove some of the property.

He said there was no evidence the find was related to the police case involving Robert Martinez and Chantel Barnett, despite Martinez's body being near the same area where the drugs and cash were found.

Defence lawyer Lance Rundle said Abdullahi first came to Australia on a refugee visa in 2011.

He argued his client had no previous failure to appear or breach of bail charges, and was willing to forfeit his Australian Travel Document to the court, and report to the North Rockhampton Police Station near his home should he be granted bail.

Mr Fox objected to the bail application, stressing the seriousness of Abdullahi's charges.

"These are very serious drug offences while on bail for very serious drug offences," Mr Fox said.

Magistrate Cameron Press denied Abdullahi's bail application and order and a brief of evidence be supplied.

Abdullahi is set to next appear in court via video-link on August 3.

During yesterday's media address, Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the 28-year-old man charged with a number of drug-related offences was released on bail, and will appear in court at a later date.

He said ice was having a huge impact within the community and people were getting fed up.

"We are seeing more and more people tip us off in relation to drug activities," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

He urged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.