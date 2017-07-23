25°
Iraq veteran provides PTSD hope for Rocky battlers

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 23rd Jul 2017 1:43 PM
James Greenshield (right) was diagnosed with PTSD as a result of his military service overseas, particularly the incident where the armoured vehicle he was in was hit by a roadside bomb. His wife Kirsty (left) has been by his side as he battle PTSD afterwards and now they tour Australia sharing their story and the lessons they learned.
James Greenshield (right) was diagnosed with PTSD as a result of his military service overseas, particularly the incident where the armoured vehicle he was in was hit by a roadside bomb. His wife Kirsty (left) has been by his side as he battle PTSD afterwards and now they tour Australia sharing their story and the lessons they learned.

IT CAN be difficult to find hope of recovery from PTSD when the news shows the continual dismissal of combat veterans' claims resulting in deaths by suicide.

Jesse Bird, 32, took his own life last month after a two-year battle with the Department of Veterans Affairs for a permanent impairment claim.

Minister for Defence Personnel and Veterans' Affairs Dan Tehan told 7.30 on Friday that he had ordered the Defence Department and DVA to review their handling of Mr Bird's case.

On Thursday, The Warrior's Return (Australia) Facebook page posted that there had been 46 serving personnel who have died by suicide so far this year.

And while many combat veterans and serving members battle to get help through the DVA, one retired Army officer who sought help himself found that the conventional medical assistance was not the method that was going to help him recover.

James Greenshield, who retired from the Army in 2010 after a 17-year career, said he sought support outside the military when he realised he needed help.

He had been in an armoured vehicle in Iraq when it was struck by a roadside bomb. He ended up with shrapnel in his head and elbow - which has been removed.

He said at work, he was fine - a high functioning PTSD and depression battler - but at home, his behaviour changed dramatically.

Mr Greenshield said he suffered from hyper-arousal and flashbacks so bad, his wife Kirsty told him to get help.

He said he did not get help through the military as his perception at the time was that he would be seen weak and as an officer and frontline soldier, his men would not follow a weak leader.

Mr Greenshield said he saw a psychiatrist who diagnosed him with PTSD but he walked out of that specialist's office feeling they couldn't help him.

He said his wife found an emotional intelligence workshop for him which was where he found the help he needed.

"I had lost connection with who I was. I identified myself with the uniform but not as the individual James Greenshield.”

He said he felt traditional medicine treated symptoms but PTSD meant the person needed to heal.

Mr Greenshield found his identity and healed his invisible wounds and now travels the country sharing his story and the lessons he learned with others.

He will be coming to Rockhampton next month to hold Put Your Hand Up session, inviting local counsellors, therapists and healers to come along to network with PTSD and/or depression battlers.

"The big message that I want to put out is that you don't have to just 'recover', you can grow too,” Mr Greenshield said. "It doesn't have to be a lifetime diagnosis.”

Put Your Hand Up

Where: Rockhampton Jockey Club, Callaghan Park

When: September 3, 9am

Cost: $47 per person

