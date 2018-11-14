Actress slams cop, Trump over fires

Ireland Baldwin has slammed the cop who accused her of looting her own home, and US President Donald Trump who she called “disgusting”. Picture: Instagram

Ireland Baldwin has slammed the cop who accused her of looting her own home, and US President Donald Trump who she called “disgusting”. Picture: Instagram

Ireland Basinger-Baldwin has revealed that her Malibu home was torched in the California conflagration - and slammed a cop who she said accused her of looting when she was trying to save her belongings, according to the .

"Yesterday I spent all day long trying to get back to my place in Malibu to gather a couple of my things before the winds were expected to pick back up," Alec Baldwin's 23-year-old daughter with Kim Basinger tweeted.

"An officer at a back way entrance to one of the main canyons that take you over to Malibu stopped us and refused to let us in because I don't have my Malibu address on my ID," she wrote in her diatribe.

"Not only was he a d - k, but he had 0 compassion and he literally accused us of being looters and threatened us that we were going to be arrested if we kept giving him trouble," she continued.

Ireland Baldwin tweeted that a police officer prevented her from going into her own home in Malibu, and that her mother Kim Basinger had lost her home in the fires. Picture: Supplied

"I understand that he was doing his job, but in times like this when people are losing loved ones and losing their homes, the least you can do is show compassion and be as kind as you can even if you can't help them," she tweeted.

The fashion model and actress added that her mother's home also burned down.

So many friends and friends and family of friends are losing everything they own in these fires. My mom and her partner lost their Malibu home in the #Woolseyfire and thankfully, they are both safe. — Ireland Baldwin (@ScotlandBaldwin) November 11, 2018

Baldwin then channelled her inner Alec with a rant aimed at President Trump, who has blamed poor forestry management for contributing to the wildfires in the Golden State.

"At this point, calling Donald Trump an a - or being surprised by his reaction to any of these fires is a waste of energy. All you really can do is feel sorry for him," she said in an Instagram post that has apparently since been deleted, the Daily Mail reported.

"He's a sad, disgusting, classless, angry, inhumane, vile, abusive, atrocious, dull, vain, patronising, thoughtless, unintelligent, Jabba-the-Hutt-looking excuse of a creature from the depths of hell," she added.

She then tweeted:

Donald Trump is a SOCIOPATH. That response to these fires simply proves he is heartless and a vile human being. #Woolseyfires — Ireland Baldwin (@ScotlandBaldwin) November 10, 2018

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.