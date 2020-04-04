Ireland outlines plans for LSC as vote tally continues

ALTHOUGH Bill Ludwig has publicly conceded defeat in the Livingstone Shire mayoral race, his likely successor Andy Ireland is waiting for the final siren before he celebrates victory.

“I haven’t been declared yet, I’m just waiting on that happening and I don’t think that’s going to happen until next week now,” Mr Ireland said on Friday.

With 79.52 per cent of the unofficial preliminary vote conducted, Mr Ireland’s tally stood at 9436 (46.20 per cent) ahead of Mr Ludwig’s 8419 (41.22 per cent).

The other challenger, Lynelle Burns had 2569 votes for a percentage of 12.58.

While Mr Ireland was not prepared to jump the gun, when asked about his priorities should the election result go his way as expected, he responded concisely.

“The priority is obviously to look at COVID-19 and what council’s response to that is going to be, and what we can do to help the community and our businesses,” he said.

“What that might look like needs to be discussed by council, but it could be things like financial and in-kind assistance going forward.

“So we need to look at what all the possibilities are and then discuss those as a council.”

Mr Ireland, a businessesman himself, said there was no hiding the pain that ­operators and the whole community was experiencing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“A lot of businesses are saying they’re experiencing a significant reduction in turnover, as you would expect,” he said.



“Some are coping with that better than others.

“But the clear message is, the effect of this (COVID-19) is permeating through to every business.

“It’s not just the pubs and clubs, it’s not just hospitality, because those businesses spend money with other businesses and everybody’s suffering.”

When asked what the council might be able to do to assist, Mr Ireland was keeping all options open.

“Nothing really needs to be off the table, we need to be looking at all of it.”