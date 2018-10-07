Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
US Navy Flag will be chasing history in The Everest on Saturday. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
US Navy Flag will be chasing history in The Everest on Saturday. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Horses

Irish ready to plant Flag on top of Everest

by DAVID RICCIO
7th Oct 2018 11:05 AM

TWENTY-five years ago, an Irish-trained galloper showed the rest of the world that horses could travel to Australia and not only compete, but win the Melbourne Cup.

On Saturday, the world will be watching to see if the Irish can shape the course of history again, in the $13 million The Everest at Royal Randwick.

US Navy Flag - The Everest's first international raider - has been targeted by world leading trainer, Ireland's Aidan O'Brien, to do what Vintage Crop and Dermot Weld did to the Cup in 1993.

"I have no doubt, because in many ways it already has, internationally, this could change how The Everest is viewed,'' O'Brien's travelling foreman, Andrew Murphy said.

"Once you get here you realise there's plenty of other races that you could run in and I'm certain there are other horses that could come as well.

"So I definitely think this is something that could take off.''

US Navy Flag (C, purple/white) is the first foreign raider to take on The Everest. Picture: Getty Images
US Navy Flag (C, purple/white) is the first foreign raider to take on The Everest. Picture: Getty Images

US Navy Flag, winner of the Group 1 July Cup at Newmarket, is also O'Brien's first Sydney runner.

"No sooner had US Navy Flag won the July Cup and Aidan said straight away, 'we're going to The Everest','' Murphy said.

"So he was looked after specifically for this race.

"And to get the horse over here, you don't bring horses out here that are going to run well.''

Based in quarantine at Canterbury for the past fortnight, Murphy said the son of War Front had settled in predictably well - despite a 28-hour journey to Sydney.

"He's a horse that is well-travelled and it's a lot easier travelling horses than it was in the past,'' Murphy said.

"You know what temperature to keep the plane at, to keep them comfortable and you just keep them well-hydrated and well-fed.''

Part of the Coolmore-slot runner's class and character is his understated manner, according to Murphy - who has worked for O'Brien for the past 18-years.

Vintage Crop, ridden by jockey Mick Kinane, wins the Melbourne Cup race at Flemington Racecourse, 02 Nov. 1993. Picture: Wayne Ludbey
Vintage Crop, ridden by jockey Mick Kinane, wins the Melbourne Cup race at Flemington Racecourse, 02 Nov. 1993. Picture: Wayne Ludbey

"He's a very, very quiet animal. He's unbelievable how quiet he is,'' Murphy said.

"There are certain horses who are highly-strung, but he's certainly a long way from highly strung.

"He has no quirks, he's actually a pleasure to do anything with.''

Murphy, whose inaugural trip to Australia was for O'Brien's first batch of Melbourne Cup runners, including Yates (2007) and Septimus, Honolulu and Alessandro Volta (2009), said he spoke to the team at home in Ballydoyle, every afternoon.

US Navy Flag has a hit out at Canterbury quarantine park on the course proper. Picture: Jenny Evans
US Navy Flag has a hit out at Canterbury quarantine park on the course proper. Picture: Jenny Evans

"We go through it all every day, how the horse is travelling and what needs to be done,'' Murphy said.

"He'll (US Navy Flag) do a bit of work on the grass on Tuesday and just keep ticking over until Saturday, which we're all very much looking forward to.''

Murphy said that although he had yet to receive official confirmation from Ballydoyle, he expected champion English jockey Ryan Moore to ride US Navy Flag.

The three-year-old is currently $10 with Ladbrokes to make history in The Everest.

FormGuide

Related Items

horse racing horses the everest us navy flag

Top Stories

    Rocky Horror: CQ's local haunts revealed

    premium_icon Rocky Horror: CQ's local haunts revealed

    News GHOSTS, murder and what goes bump in the night: CQ haunts unveiled

    Meet the Yeppoon bachelor hoping to woo The Bachelorette

    Meet the Yeppoon bachelor hoping to woo The Bachelorette

    News WES Ford is swapping the mines for a date with Ali Oetjen.

    CQ feature film nominated for 12 industry awards

    premium_icon CQ feature film nominated for 12 industry awards

    News Produced on a shoe-string budget and filmed in Rocky with local cast

    Finding your happy place key to good mental health

    Finding your happy place key to good mental health

    News Identifying what is not going well for you is the first step

    Local Partners