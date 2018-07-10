Iron Man writer’s bold theory

WARNING: Potential spoilers.

HIS role as billionaire businessman Tony Stark has won Robert Downey Jr. a legion of loyal fans and made him one of Hollywood's highest paid actors.

But after more than a decade as Marvel's Iron Man and eight movies later, Downey Jr.'s days as the superhero are more than likely numbered.

Robert Downey Jr. has played Tony Stark for more than a decade. Picture: Supplied

Iron Man comic book writer Bob Layton told the Tampa Bay Times that the actor's appearance in the fourth Avengers film - due to be released in 2019 - is probably his last.

"I am only speculating, but I will guess that [Robert Downey Jr.] is done," Layton said.

"He has been doing the same role for over 10 years now, and I think as with any actor sometimes, it is time to move on."

Layton also argued that Marvel might want to kill Tony Stark off rather than replace him because Downey Jr.'s version of the superhero was so iconic.

Downey’s role has made him one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood. Picture: Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

"That is one way of doing it, but I'd only be guessing," he said. "I know this - I wouldn't want to recast Tony Stark. Who would want to try to top Downey [Jr.]?

"But, if Tony doesn't come back, they can put somebody else in the armour and start a new generation of Iron Man."

Downey Jr.'s role in the first Iron Man movie in 2008 helped resurrect his career, which had struggled after a well-documented battle with drugs during the 1990s.

While he was reportedly paid just $670,000 for his first role as Tony Stark, Downey made a staggering $13.39 million for a 15 minute appearance in 2017's Spider-Man Homecoming, Variety reported.