Jett Kenny has been rehearsing with his professional dance partner Lily Cornish for Dancing With The Stars on the Coast. The ironman is preparing for his second performance on the TV show.
Jett Kenny has been rehearsing with his professional dance partner Lily Cornish for Dancing With The Stars on the Coast. The ironman is preparing for his second performance on the TV show.
Ironman's dancing battle ramps up

Seanna Cronin
21st Feb 2019 11:00 AM
IT'S time for Queensland to get behind Jett Kenny.

After his Dancing With the Stars debut on Monday, the Sunshine Coast-based ironman and part-time model admits he's suffering from self-doubt.

While the 24-year-old wasn't the lowest scoring celebrity of the night, he knows there's a lot of room for improvement.

"My hips don't move too well when it comes to rotation. We did a lot of hip movement action yesterday and I literally can't walk today," he told the Daily.

"It's hard trying to be competitive in an environment that is foreign to me. I am getting frustrated with things and doubting myself now. I'm questioning why I'm in it and doing it - and if I can do this.

"I'm not in the best head space at the current stage, but I have to get over it. I don't want it to be my excuse."

Jett hopes to show more movement in the Latin dance he'll perform in week two of Dancing With The Stars.
Jett hopes to show more movement in the Latin dance he'll perform in week two of Dancing With The Stars.

He's feeling pressure to raise funds for his chosen charity Sunflowers for Jess.

"Jess Collins is a surf lifesaver and one of my good friends. She broke her neck last year when she was paddle boarding," he said.

"I'm raising money for her recovery and her family. She's a Newcastle girl, so I'm hoping I make it a few more weeks so they can come to one of the shows."

To add to Kenny's nerves, he travels to Sydney tomorrow to compete in the final round of the Ocean6 ironman series.

"I'm missing another day of practice there, so this week's been a very short turn around," he said.

On the positive side, viewers and the DWTS judges have noticed the chemistry Kenny has already established with his professional dance partner Lily Cornish, who has described him as a "sexy" dancer.

Lily Cornish and Jett Kenny during their first performance on Dancing With The Stars.
Lily Cornish and Jett Kenny during their first performance on Dancing With The Stars.

But he shot down any suggestions their sultry dance moves have developed into anything romantic.

"When you spend eight hours a day with someone it's hard not to grow a friendship," he said.

"She's a lovely girl and I'm very glad she's my dance partner. We need more chemistry apparently. That's one of the comments we got from the judges."

He also laughed off the DWTS judges branding him a Hemsworth lookalike.

"That's pretty funny," he said. "I just take it as a massive compliment. Chris is a good-looking guy, so I'll definitely take that."

Dancing With The Stars airs Monday at 7.30pm on Ten.

