Ironpot residents urge LSC to reject waste facility project

The development plan for the proposed waste facility on Artillery Road, Ironpot.

The development plan for the proposed waste facility on Artillery Road, Ironpot.

Concerned residents near a proposed Livingstone Shire concrete crushing facility have urged the council to refuse the project, citing health concerns, environmental impacts, and issues with the planning documents.

This comes after Livingstone Shire Council delayed a motion to approve the facility, to find out more about the impacts on local waterways.

Ironpot residents Tanya Hasan and Caroline Martin have been fighting to have the facility scrapped since the start of the year, as they hold fears over the impact it will have on their properties and the shire’s waterways.

“The DES are very clear in granting the permit does not imply that the business will be able to meet the conditions in the permit and that the permit is not active unless approved by council,” Mrs Hasan said in a deputation to the council on June 8.

She said the documents provided by KB Waste Group (Kanga Bins) had not been able to demonstrate how these risks could be mitigated to an acceptable level.

She said the only noise management solution for the development was the vegetation surrounding the proposed facility.

Mrs Hasan said proposals like this should be developed in Rockhampton, and floated the idea of separating the facility into three separate ones.

“The Livingstone planning scheme specifically contemplates a scenario where some industry uses can be and should be allocated to Rockhampton instead of Livingstone Shire,” she said.

Another concern was the chemicals that could be emitted from the construction waste that would be crushed, including arsenic, lead, copper, and asbestos.

Further, most of the homesteads, as well as the proposed facilities, are on hills.

“It’s not rocket science to know what coastal winds will do,” Mrs Hasan said.

“You only need one microfibre of silica to cause silicosis.

“If the council were to approved this proposed application, then they will be effectively endorsing its activities in this location, and believe it will not cause any problems or costs to Livingstone Shire or the community.”

Mrs Martin was also concerned about the dust impacts.

“At every opportunity, the proponent just dismisses that as, ‘we’re just going to enclose it’,” she said.

She said the group of concerned residents had consulted with town planners who provided information for their deputation.

“They’re saying your town planners needed to look at this more closely,” she said.

Mrs Martin said they found an acoustic engineer who helped them evaluate the noise impacts of the facility.

According to Mrs Martin, all homesteads and proposed residences were at least 19.6db above the permissible noise limit.

“It will be in noncompliance at every single residence it has listed, as well as one we are planning to put there,” she said.

She said using only the crusher, truck, and other machinery for one hour per day would put the facility at noncompliance.

Mrs Martin said the business not needing to meet water quality assessment benchmarks because they would use less than 25 per cent of the area was ‘just a loophole used by these companies’.

Their waterways overflow every 35ML of rain received in a 24 hour period, which has happened 67 times since 2000, according to Mrs Martin.

She said none of KB Waste Group’s documents showed run-off onto the other side of artillery road.

EARLIER STORY: Concern over proposed CQ recycling facility

EARLIER STORY: LSC seeks more answers about waste facility

KB Waste Group general manager Peter Fraser also gave a deputation to the council, saying the project was not what it was made out to be on social media.

“The reason why we haven’t provided all the details is not because we’re trying to hide details, it’s simply because there’s a heck of a lot of information,” Mr Fraser said.

He told the council his town planner gave him a new report only minutes before starting the meeting, unaware of the information coming in.

Mr Fraser also offered to give councillors a USB with more information but it would be bound by commercial confidentiality.

One of the things the waste facility aims to do is separate materials like metal and sell or reuse the derivatives.

“Importantly, the facility is not a landfill, it’s a waste transfer station,” he said.

“If we get one tonne of material in, one tonne of material goes out.

“If we’re not separating this, where it’s going is landfill.

“The motivation for this type of facility is that we are a commercial operation. We make some money out of it and avoid spending a lot more money.”

Mr Fraser had 26 questions before him, with the common themes of noise, surface water run-off, dust, traffic, and visual/environmental.

Councillor Andrea Friend provided him with a question about why a noise report wasn’t done, and Mr Fraser said there were several factors for it not being required.

According to Mr Fraser, there have been no noise or dust complaints for 5000 days after 2003 for Kanga Bins’ other site.

The Artillery Road site would have 2.95ha of vegetation cleared and Mr Fraser denied the site was used for environmental loopholes.

“No, it’s within a rural location. It is an operation that requires a bit of space,” he said.

“The site wasn't purchased to avoid 25 per cent rules as has been implied by the submitters.

“It is simply a large site that allows us to have an offset on the same sight.”

He said he could provide a noise report to back up the noise barrier offered by the site.

The proposed concrete crushers would process 50 tonnes per hour, which Mr Fraser said was a small unit that processed ‘very, very little’ concrete.

There would be 120 heavy rigid vehicles going to the site each day, and semi-trailers were not planned to be used.

Mr Fraser said Artillery Road was structured to carry about 10,000 to 20,000 vehicles per day.

Addressing dust complaints, he said the facility could hose down stockpiles and there would be three 42,000L tanks on site.

“I’m prepared to amend our hours of operation,” he said.

“We’re prepared to negotiate that with council.”

“I would be happy to talk to any of you regarding the fears that you have for the facility,” Mr Fraser later said.

“It is not what you think. It is not what you made this out to be.

“I understand that self-interest is a motivator in terms of why you don’t want to see this in place, but at the end of the day, I don’t think your fear is with the site itself, otherwise you wouldn’t be recommending we could go to Bondoola or Rockhampton.”

Mayor Andy Ireland reminded Mr Fraser to limit his remarks to the development application, although the time for the deputation was up.