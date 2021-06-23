Ironside could bust more crooks

A strong warning has been issued to crooks that they could still by caught as part of Operation Ironside, according to the state’s top cop.

SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens reflected on the international operation and said there was still more evidence to be processed that could incriminate more wrongdoers.

“What we saw was just the start,” he told FIVEaa radio.

“There are a lot of crooks out there now (that) don’t know which knock on the door will come first – the SA Police or the AFP. But we’re coming.”



SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens gave a stark warning that authorities ‘were coming’ for other crooks who could be busted under Operation Ironside. Picture: Matt Loxton

He said the nation's criminal underbelly suffered a “massive blow” to its operations but added he and his counterparts were now looking at ways to keep “the pressure on”.

“Ironside was a great opportunity for us to really kick them in the guts but … it’s like a multi-headed serpent. It’s going to get up again.

“When you’re talking about an illicit drug trade and other activities that are worth tens of millions of dollars, they’re not going to go away.

“They’re going to be looking for other ways to exploit the community, so we have to do our bit to make sure we’re taking advantage of this significant outcome, to keep them as suppressed as possible.”

Commissioner Stevens said the use of encrypted apps was a challenge for authorities but saw a “complete brazen approach” by the alleged criminals busted by Operation Ironside because they thought they had the highest level of protection using AN0M.

“The way they have operated historical in terms of being very cautious in their communications just went out the window.

“They were right upfront, sending pictures of kilos of cocaine and other drugs, and communication about wanting to kill people or bash people was right in our faces.

“It was a manna from heaven when we saw what was being put in our laps.”

Under the operation, 3.7 tonnes of drugs, 104 weapons and $44,934,457 million in cash was seized. Picture: AFP

Operation Ironside covertly began three years ago; the AFP and FBI began discreetly reading messages sent by criminals through the dedicated encrypted platform, AN0M.

It led to authorities intervening and intercepting their illegal activities, acting on 20 threats to kill, seize 3.7 tonnes of drugs, 104 weapons and $44,934,457 million in cash.

Under the operation, there were 95 South Australians charged, three drugs labs were shut down, while 30 firearms and almost $2 million in cash was seized.

Originally published as Ironside could bust more crooks