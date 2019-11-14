Irwins recognised among stars for efforts in conservation

Bindi and Robert Irwin have been recognised in the TIME 100 Next list. Photo: Contributed

BINDI and Robert Irwin have been recognised in the first annual TIME 100 Next list.

The TIME 100 Next list, an expansion of the flagship TIME 100, is comprised of rising stars in their fields to discuss the issues that matter most to the next generation, from climate change to the future of politics and more.

"TIME, through the TIME 100 has a unique ability to convene the world's most influential people across disciplines toward collaboration and action," editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal said.

Others recognised in the list include Henry Golding, Billie Eilish, Noah Centino and Lil Nas X.

Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin at Australia Zoo. Photo: Contributed

Bindi said it was an "honour" to be awarded the recognition by TIME.

"I have dedicated my life to being a Wildlife Warrior, standing up and speaking for those who cannot speak for themselves," she said.

"I hope to educate and inspire as many people as I can to create positive change on the planet. I'm especially passionate about encouraging the next generation to make a difference. "As young people, we are the next voters, the next decision makers and generation to be changing the world. We must take a stand for what we believe in."

Robert said he was excited about the recognition and continue his father, Steve's conservation message.

"We are passionate about continuing our dad's message of wildlife conservation and inspiring the next generation about the environmental importance of our planet's unique wildlife and habitat," he said.

For more information visit time.com/next.