Is a child next after dog mauled by Fitzroy croc?

A woman who has lived at Etna Creek along the Fitzroy River for over 20 years has seen a number of crocodiles in their patch of the river in recent years.

IMAGINE arriving at your home of over 20 years and finding a pool of blood in the shape of a dog under your house.

This was the reality for one long-term Etna Creek resident who has recently started seeing crocodiles in their patch of the Fitzroy River all the time.

The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she came home on April 20 and found a fairly large amount of blood under her house.

She said the outline indicated a dog had been lying there.

It was discovered that her neighbour's dog was missing and there was blood at their property.

"They later found their dog down the river bank behind their house, she was close to death,” the woman said.

"They took her to Torenbeek Veterinary Clinic in Dean Street, where unfortunately, the dog passed away.

"On examination, the Vet was of the belief the dog had been attached by a crocodile due to its injuries. The dog had bite marks around her chest and a punctured lung.”

The woman said she wasn't against crocodiles, but she was concerned about humans accessing the river.

"This morning my husband put the tinny in to fix our pump and there was a family at the boat ramp fishing with a three-year-old playing on the edge of the water,” she said.

"He did warn them, however, as he left and looked back, she was back on the edge of the water. People do not realise the danger.

"I really believe it is only a matter of time before someone gets taken, more than likely a small child. Something needs to be done about reducing their numbers.”

The Etna Creek resident said her family were not against crocodiles, only suggesting they be removed from populated areas.

"We have lived at Etna Creek for over 20 years now and up until about five years ago, we used to spend all weekend on the water, skiing, fishing and boating and never ever saw a crocodile,” she said.

"Now we see them all the time, we do not ski anymore, we don't even want to spend time on the water because of the crocodile threat. We have seen a large five metre crocodile on a number of occasions and have seen lots of different size ones 2, 3 and 4 metres, so we know it is not the same one we are seeing.”

The woman's comments come after another long-term river resident Mark Tooker, 91, raised concerns government policy is failing to address the risk crocodiles pose.

Katter Australia Party leader Bob Katter is campaigning for culling of crocodiles.