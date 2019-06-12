Parmie or Parma? Racing’s greatest debate

IF not already, Parmie could be Australia's most controversial racehorse with a win at Sale on Wednesday. The name is divisive, at best.

So much so, both co-trainer Simon Zahra and owner-breeder David Moodie passed the buck when asked about the aptly-named daughter of Snitzel lining up in a two-year-old maiden.

But Moodie's daughter, Jessica, has no regrets about her favourite filly fuelling the great Australian chicken debate: Parma v Parmie.

"If I'm also honest, I'm a parma girl," Moodie said.

"I just couldn't give her the name parma though because she's more special and I didn't want to call her after the meal that everyone likes to eat."

Moodie pushed hard to get Parmie past her mother, Jennifer, who usually takes care of naming of the family's thoroughbreds, after falling for the broodmare, Spirit's Dance.

"I love the thought of putting a bit of a spin on the name," Moodie said.

"Obviously with the dad being Snitzel I just thought Parmie was the way to go.

"I haven't really found anyone that's agreed with me … definitely not in Victoria, I believe we're a parma state."

Parmie is considered an $8 chance with Ladbrokes for Wednesday's maiden after becoming fractious behind the barriers at Cranbourne last month.

An amused Simon Zahra said he had already copped his share of criticism over the name.

Zahra expects both the ribbing of racegoers and an improved showing.

"When you go to the races people start carrying on: 'I can't believe you called it Parmie'," Zahra laughed.

"Oh well, it is what it is. It had nothing to do with me."

Parmie raced greenly on debut down the Flemington straight on May 4 when eighth behind smart juvenile Moldova.

She went to Cranbourne a fortnight later but "flipped over" at the back of the gates.

"It was probably not the right race for her (at Flemington) to begin with, but had to start her somewhere and she missed the start, got back and was never really in the hunt," Zahra said.

"She's got plenty of ability but she's got her quirks. Hopefully she doesn't play up too much tomorrow and if she doesn't then she'll run well."

As for Zahra's preference on fried chicken?

"I like a parma."