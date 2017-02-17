Is ALDI really cheaper? Find the answer here

ALDI is opening two new stores in Rockhampton

ROCKHAMPTON'S savvy shoppers welcomed the announcement ALDI is opening two stores in town - but are they really as good value as people think they are?

We had a look at some staple items online from ALDI, Coles and Woolworths to see which retailer came out on top.

Beef mince

ALDI: 'Jindurra Station Beef Mince 3 Star' $6.99/kg

Woolworths: 'Australian Regular Mince' $7/kg

Coles: '3 Star Beef Mince' $7/kg

Winner: Tie

Beef mince

Full cream milk

ALDI: 'Farmdale Fresh Full Cream Milk' $2.99/3L

Woolworths: 'Woolworths Full Cream Milk' $3/3L

Coles: 'Coles Full Cream Milk' $3/3L

Winner: Tie

Milk Molly Glassey

Bread

ALDI: 'Bakers Life Bakehouse White Bread' $2.29/750g

Woolworths: 'Homebrand White Toast Slice Bread' $0.85/650g

Coles: 'Coles White Toast Bread' $0.85/650g

Winner: Woolies and Coles

Bread Bruce Thomas/ Coffs Coast Advoca

Eggs

ALDI: 'Lodge Farms Free Range Eggs' $4.39/700g

Woolworths: 'Farm Pride Free Range Eggs' $6.50/700g

Coles: 'X Large Free Range Eggs' $4.60/700g

Winner: ALDI

Eggs Bev Lacey

Nappies

ALDI: 'Mamia Nappies 6-11kgs (65pk); 10-15kgs (50pk); 16-25kg (44pk); 13-18kg (48pk); 4-8kgs (60pk)' $10.99

Woolworths: 'Little One's Ultra Dry Nappies 10-15kgs (50pk) and 15-25kgs (40pk)' $11

Coles: 'Coles Comfy Bots 5-11kg (56pk); 4-8kg (56pk); 10-15kg (50pk)' $11

Winner: Tie

Baby Anatoliy Samara

Toilet paper

ALDI: 'Toilet Tissue 3ply' $8.49/24pk

Woolworths: 'Woolworths Select Toilet Tissue 3ply' $9/24pk

Coles: 'So Soft 3ply' $9/24pk

Winner: ALDI

Toilet paper Tanya Easterby

Washing powder

ALDI: 'Laundrite Laundry Power 4kg' $0.92/kg

Woolworths: 'Clean Laundry Power Sensitive 1kg' $3.50/kg

Coles: 'Coles Smart Buy Lemon Laundry Powder 4kg' $0.93/kg

Winner: ALDI

If you're after cheap eggs, toilet paper and washing powder, ALDI is the place for you.