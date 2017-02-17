Is ALDI really cheaper? Find the answer here

ROCKHAMPTON'S savvy shoppers welcomed the announcement ALDI is opening two stores in town - but are they really as good value as people think they are?
We had a look at some staple items online from ALDI, Coles and Woolworths to see which retailer came out on top.
Beef mince
ALDI: 'Jindurra Station Beef Mince 3 Star' $6.99/kg
Woolworths: 'Australian Regular Mince' $7/kg
Coles: '3 Star Beef Mince' $7/kg
Winner: Tie
Full cream milk
ALDI: 'Farmdale Fresh Full Cream Milk' $2.99/3L
Woolworths: 'Woolworths Full Cream Milk' $3/3L
Coles: 'Coles Full Cream Milk' $3/3L
Winner: Tie
Bread
ALDI: 'Bakers Life Bakehouse White Bread' $2.29/750g
Woolworths: 'Homebrand White Toast Slice Bread' $0.85/650g
Coles: 'Coles White Toast Bread' $0.85/650g
Winner: Woolies and Coles
Eggs
ALDI: 'Lodge Farms Free Range Eggs' $4.39/700g
Woolworths: 'Farm Pride Free Range Eggs' $6.50/700g
Coles: 'X Large Free Range Eggs' $4.60/700g
Winner: ALDI
Nappies
ALDI: 'Mamia Nappies 6-11kgs (65pk); 10-15kgs (50pk); 16-25kg (44pk); 13-18kg (48pk); 4-8kgs (60pk)' $10.99
Woolworths: 'Little One's Ultra Dry Nappies 10-15kgs (50pk) and 15-25kgs (40pk)' $11
Coles: 'Coles Comfy Bots 5-11kg (56pk); 4-8kg (56pk); 10-15kg (50pk)' $11
Winner: Tie
Toilet paper
ALDI: 'Toilet Tissue 3ply' $8.49/24pk
Woolworths: 'Woolworths Select Toilet Tissue 3ply' $9/24pk
Coles: 'So Soft 3ply' $9/24pk
Winner: ALDI
Washing powder
ALDI: 'Laundrite Laundry Power 4kg' $0.92/kg
Woolworths: 'Clean Laundry Power Sensitive 1kg' $3.50/kg
Coles: 'Coles Smart Buy Lemon Laundry Powder 4kg' $0.93/kg
Winner: ALDI
If you're after cheap eggs, toilet paper and washing powder, ALDI is the place for you.