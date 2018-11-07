Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Aidan O'Brien trained The Cliffsofmoher galloping on the all weather track during a Werribee trackwork session at Werribee Racecourse on October 18, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. The horse was put down after it suffered a shoulder injury in the Melbourne Cup race yesterday.
The Aidan O'Brien trained The Cliffsofmoher galloping on the all weather track during a Werribee trackwork session at Werribee Racecourse on October 18, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. The horse was put down after it suffered a shoulder injury in the Melbourne Cup race yesterday. Vince Caligiuri
Opinion

Is anyone really 'shocked' about Cup death?

Amber Hooker
by
7th Nov 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Melbourne Cup, it's all fun and games until a horse gets killed.

I still don't know who won, but not long was the "race that stops the nation" over before I knew the name of Flemington's latest victim.

UK galloper The CliffsofMoher was euthanised after it suffered a fractured right shoulder about 1000m after the start.

The word "shocking" was thrown around, but CliffsofMoher is the sixth horse to die in a Melbourne Cup since 2013.

From July 2016 to July 2017, 137 horses died on Australian racetracks.

Is anyone really "shocked" that this happened?

In the lead up to yesterday's race my social media feeds were plagued with people urging others not to support the race.

I am not going to jump on the "horse racing is cruel" bandwagon, but how many times does a racehorse have to die due to a race for punters, organisers and owners to concede maybe it's not that "kind" either?

I don't doubt when the horses are off the track they are well looked after, given plenty of love and live a life of equine luxury.

Reader poll

Were you "shocked" about The CliffsofMoher's death?

View Results

But on the track it's a different story.

On the track they are fast sacks of meat making stacks of cash for their owners, and the lucky punters who probably risked their rent money on a "solid tip".

Sure, having a punt, putting on a ridiculous hat and getting wasted sounds fun enough, but should it really be supported at any cost?

But hey, I am looking forward to the gallery of dolled-up ladies holding their high-heels in gutters. I guess you have to take the small wins.

Related Items

death euthanised horse racing melbourne cup 2018 the cliffsofmoher
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    PM's $800M pledge for Rocky Ring Road

    premium_icon PM's $800M pledge for Rocky Ring Road

    Politics EXCLUSIVE: Scott Morrison backs $1 billion nation-building infrastructure

    Rocky right on track for Melb Cup race glamour

    Rocky right on track for Melb Cup race glamour

    News Plenty of Cup punters braved the heat at Callaghan Park yesterday

    • 7th Nov 2018 6:26 AM
    • 1 equarights
    This group's got what it takes to back a winner

    premium_icon This group's got what it takes to back a winner

    News Annual Cup Day reunion at Rocky races pays off for lucky punter

    • 7th Nov 2018 6:30 AM
    New report shows the chances of a tsunami hitting Yeppoon

    New report shows the chances of a tsunami hitting Yeppoon

    News Earthquake could generate a tsunami with consequences for Australia

    Local Partners