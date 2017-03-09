Is Benji set to tackle Capras in Rocky this weekend?

ROCKY BOUND? Benji Marshall, pictured at a Brisbane Broncos' training session, could play for the Redcliffe Dolphins against the CQ Capras this weekend.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Speculation is swirling that NRL star Benji Marshall will line up against the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras this weekend.

There is a chance the champion playmaker will play for the Brisbane Broncos' affiliate club, the Redcliffe Dolphins, in the Intrust Super Cup Round 2 clash at Browne Park on Saturday.

Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett alluded to Marshall's appearance for Redcliffe at the Broncos media conference today.

"He is playing,” Bennett said of Marshall, before clarifying it would be for Redcliffe in the ISC rather than for the Broncos in the NRL blockbuster against the North Queensland Cowboys in Brisbane tomorrow tonight.

When the Dolphins were asked if they could confirm if Marshall would play in Rockhampton, the response was: "Benji will be staying in Brisbane this week.”

Capras' coach Kim Williams said he was preparing to cover all bases against a Dolphins' outfit with or without Marshall.

But he said an appearance by the former New Zealand international would be good for the game in Central Queensland.

"I think in every way it's a positive if he comes here,” he said.

"It should get more people through the gates and it would be a real treat for the spectators to see him in action.

"I'm sure our boys would relish the opportunity to play against someone of his stature and his calibre.

"I suspect if he does play he would be at halfback but that's only guesswork.

"For us, we've just got to get on with the job and not be distracted by the hype. We just need to stay focused on what we need to do.”

Williams expects Saturday's game will be decided in the forwards.

"They have a very even and experienced forward pack. They were pretty good last week against Burleigh and that will be our biggest challenge,” he said.

"I rate our forward pack very highly as well so that's probably where the game will be won or lost.”

The Capras went down 22-16 to the PNG Hunters in a gripping season opener last weekend, with the two teams running in four tries apiece.

Williams said he was impressed by the team's spirited comeback after they were trailing 16-4.

"We were down at half-time and showed a fair bit of mental toughness and belief to get back into the game,” he said.

"Our defence overall was pretty strong and that's an area we worked really hard on over the pre-season.

"Three home games against three of the top teams was always going to be a challenging way to start the season but you need to win your home games or the majority of them so we need to get the result this weekend and back it up again next week.”

Saturday's game kicks off at 5pm at Browne Park.