Is Braelan Rocky's next Origin star?

Braelan Marsh in action for Queensland at the the national under-12 schoolboys championships in Adelaide.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton young gun Braelan Marsh has had a month to remember.

The talented hooker played a lead hand in Queensland's triumph at the national under-12 schoolboys championships in Adelaide.

Braelan was co-captain of the Maroons side which conceded just two tries during their unbeaten run to the title.

Just days after returning home, he was named the Rockhampton representative schoolboys under-12 player of the year.

He received the same honour in the under-11 age group last year.

The modest young champion said the award "just topped it off”.

Rockhampton's Braelan Marsh celebrates his national title win with dad PJ Marsh, a former Origin and NRL player. CONTRIBUTED

Braelan is the son of former Origin and NRL star PJ Marsh, who made his Queensland debut in 1991 in the same team in which Braelan just played.

PJ made the trip to Adelaide for the nationals and was glad he did.

"They were really impressive. They were not only a big side but a very skilful one and they really dominated,” he said.

"For Braelan to be named co-captain was something else. It was fantastic to watch him leading the team from the front.

"He's really excited and wants to go on with it now.

"That success is really spurring him on.

"It's the end of the football season but he's already talking about things he can do better next season.

"He's on a real high. He's come home a national champion and that's something he can be very proud of.”

Braelan said representing his state for the first time was an amazing experience.

Queensland's co-captains Tayshon Foley and Braelan Marsh. CONTRIBUTED

"Just thinking about playing in the Queensland jersey was making me nervous but once I started playing it all fell into place,” he said.

The Queenslanders stamped their authority on the competition in the first game, scoring a 22-0 win over tournament favourites New South Wales.

They were never challenged from there and cruised to a 38-6 win over the NSW Invitational side in the grand final.

"I was pretty confident after we won that first game,” Braelan said.

"We went hard for the week and came out on top.”

Braelan was thrilled to be named co-captain at the end of the week-long training camp leading into the nationals.

"I was hoping for it because I'd worked really hard all week. I had my hopes up for the role and ended up getting it,” he said.

"I couldn't believe it, I was so excited. I had the best time and I'd love to do it again.”