Is Dustin Johnson a liability for team Tiger?

AUSSIE ace Adam Scott turned up the heat on underdone American ace Dustin Johnson at Royal Melbourne.

Before the Presidnents Cup, Johnson, hadn't played since the Tour Championship in August because of knee surgery.

He is 0-2 for the week and shaping as a liability for Tiger Woods' team.

The recuperating world No.5 has been benched for Saturday morning's round of four-ball matches.

Scott and South African Louis Oosthuizen's match against Johnson and Matt Kuchar turned on its head when the US pair three-putted at hole eight and Johnson ploughed a three-wood deep into the tea trees at nine.

"We got lucky there on eight … and from there on in, Louis and I just kind of applied the pressure," Scott said of his second straight win.

Dustin Johnson is hindering Tiger Woods' team. Picture: Michael Klein

"We hit fairways and greens and never let up. They made a couple of mistakes, we made a couple of good putts for birdie and managed to walk them in with a couple to go, so it was a really top match from us today.

"It's a great start to the week, but there's a lot of golf to be played."

Returning after arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in September, Johnson said there were positives to take from yesterday's three and two loss.

"I felt like we played well," he said.

"We had two three-putts there, not hitting bad putts. We lipped out quite a few putts. I felt like we played well, played solid. Obviously they played very well too.

"It was a tough match and we hung in there. We did get off to a nice start but this golf course is difficult, and especially it's really difficult in alternate shot."

Johnson declared before the tournament began: "I wouldn't be here if I wasn't ready to play".

Kuchar nailed clutch putts at five and but also was ragged in his first outing.

He pairs with Tony Finau against Scott and South Korean Byeong Hun An on Saturday morning.

"We are digging ourselves a bit of a hole," Kuchar said.

"We need to regroup but thankfully, there's still a whole lot of golf left. There's so many veterans on the team, a handful of rookies - listen, we've been behind before … and made big comebacks. This is still only halfway through, not even halfway through.

"There's still so many points to play for."

