Is it time for Gracemere to ditch 4702?

"ANTI-discrimination" action lies in the hands of Gracemere residents, financially burdened by postcode 4702.

Local of 52 years and lobbiest to ditch the digits, Glen Lynch, welcomes a "last hope" survey to distance the suburb from the 85 other Central Queensland communities lumped under the postcode.

A "yes" or "no" vote to change to South Rockhampton's 4700 was sent to Gracemere residents with the Rockhampton region rates notice.

While early commentators have expressed objections to "align with Rockhampton", Mr Lynch urges his fellow community members to take seriously the potential implications of the change.

He stressed low land valuations, 30% home loan deposit requirements from some financial institutions and freight delays had long impacted Gracemere's 12,000 residents and business people.

"First thing I would ask is that people not take it lightly, they really need to consider it," Mr Lynch said.

"Sit down with the family and talk to the family about which way they want to go.

"It's not only now, it's going to be the future, south Rockhampton is growing and the only place it can grow is Gracemere."

Division 4 councillor Ellen Smith explained survey results would be collated at the end of this month, and presented to council in September.

She explained Australia Post "want the request to come from council", but the RRC want to know the community want to make the switch.

She acknowledged some nay-sayers rejected a push to take on Rockhampton's code, but asked they look at the flip side; that "Gracemere deserves to be taken away" from the 85 other 4702 communities from Shoalwater Bay out west to Rolleston.

"They need to think we are not all these other places as well," Cr Smith said. "We have got no association with any of these small communities."

She said discussions with business owners had revealed a two-day disparity in postal delivery; a package delivered in one day to 4700 takes three days to to deliver mere kilometres away.

She explained the 4702 postcode was given to communities who did not have their own in the "early days", but now it impacted potential first-home buyers, businesses and residents in everyday life.

A text to the editor (TMB 07/08) said the survey indicated Cr Smith "thinks the postcode of Gracemere is the biggest local issue", and given the looming state election suggested the push for a Gracemere high school should come front and centre.

Cr Smith responded that the two issues were entirely separate, but both were on council's radar.

"Our state member and the Minister for Education knows of our desire for a high school," she said.

"And we have been to umpteen community cabinets and we are working behind the scenes to progress this issue, but it's a long drawn out process."

Mr Lynch submitted a 2000-signature petition to the RRC in January this year, calling to change the code to 4708, the only one available at the time.

But Cr Smith said Australia Post did "not want to allocate a separate postcode for Gracemere".

Mr Lynch said he understands people may be inconvenienced by having to change their postcode in their address, but considers this minor to the potential benefits.

"In my opinion just property values will change in the short period of time," he said.

"I have been in Gracemere for over 50 years, I have grown up with the town, it's part of community and that's the most important thing.

"We are suburbia now not country... it's time for change"

The RRC will send 7000 surveys in the mail, and it can also be filled out at rrc.qld.gov.au