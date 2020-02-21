Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hannah Clarke with her children (L-R) Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey.
Hannah Clarke with her children (L-R) Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey.
Opinion

Is it time to give domestic violence a new name?

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
21st Feb 2020 12:59 PM | Updated: 1:24 PM

WHAT more can we do to stop domestic violence?

This is a question circling social media and news opinion stories this week in the wake of the shockingly disturbing murder of a mother and her three children after a father poured petrol on them in a car and set them on fire.

I've had friends and acquaintances come to me and ask many questions about domestic violence laws and what I've seen as a reporter after this horrible tragedy involving Hannah Clarke, 31, Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3.

It was one comment by a DV counsellor who knew Ms Clarke that sparked an idea.

Manja Whaley said she first met Ms Clarke as a client at Integr8 Fitness, the CrossFit gym the couple ran together in Capalaba, in September 2019.

She said at first Ms Clarke was "confused and told me that you had never thought of being in a domestic violent relationship as you explained 'he never hit me'".

Reader poll

Which do you think will help change society's perception of what is a crime in domestic relationships?

View Results

And it hit me - many victims don't realise they are victims, or struggle to accept they are victims, for a number of reasons including "love is blind" and the lack of physical violence in the relationship.

The key word here is violence.

What these people go through is abuse in many forms - verbal, psychological, emotional and physical.

So why don't we change it from domestic violence to domestic abuse and take a stand against all forms of domestic abuse in our society?

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

  1. 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  2. Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. LifeLine: 13 11 14
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  6. Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277

More Stories

Show More
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Devastating reality of soaring juvenile crime

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Devastating reality of soaring juvenile crime

        Crime After falling victim to a series of juvenile crime, one Dingo business owner is demanding a review of policy which renders Police virtually powerless to act.

        WATCH: Teens caught with gun, meth and a stolen car

        premium_icon WATCH: Teens caught with gun, meth and a stolen car

        Crime A 15 year-old-girl and a 19-year-old man are alleged to have partaken in a five day...

        Yeppoon Rowers reach for the stars

        premium_icon Yeppoon Rowers reach for the stars

        News Yeppoon surf lifesavers reach new heights in the stand-alone surf boat carnival...

        • 21st Feb 2020 1:30 PM
        Final service for Bishop David

        premium_icon Final service for Bishop David

        News The newly opened St Paul’s will host Bishop David’s final service

        • 21st Feb 2020 12:58 PM