Is it time to give domestic violence a new name?

WHAT more can we do to stop domestic violence?

This is a question circling social media and news opinion stories this week in the wake of the shockingly disturbing murder of a mother and her three children after a father poured petrol on them in a car and set them on fire.

I've had friends and acquaintances come to me and ask many questions about domestic violence laws and what I've seen as a reporter after this horrible tragedy involving Hannah Clarke, 31, Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3.

It was one comment by a DV counsellor who knew Ms Clarke that sparked an idea.

Manja Whaley said she first met Ms Clarke as a client at Integr8 Fitness, the CrossFit gym the couple ran together in Capalaba, in September 2019.

She said at first Ms Clarke was "confused and told me that you had never thought of being in a domestic violent relationship as you explained 'he never hit me'".

And it hit me - many victims don't realise they are victims, or struggle to accept they are victims, for a number of reasons including "love is blind" and the lack of physical violence in the relationship.

The key word here is violence.

What these people go through is abuse in many forms - verbal, psychological, emotional and physical.

So why don't we change it from domestic violence to domestic abuse and take a stand against all forms of domestic abuse in our society?