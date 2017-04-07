30°
Is John the international face of Depot Hill?

Michelle Gately
| 8th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
ON THE WATER: John Partridge stayed at his East St home during the flood which swamped Depot Hill (pictured below).
ON THE WATER: John Partridge stayed at his East St home during the flood which swamped Depot Hill (pictured below). Allan Reinikka ROK070417aflood27

HE made his national TV debut, but John Partridge didn't see himself on the box.

The Depot Hill resident didn't even know the segment filmed with Today Show host Karl Stefanovic had aired until a friend in New Zealand told him.

After 15 years in the area and multiple floods, John told The Morning Bulletin he was "almost a local".

 

The Morning Bulletin pulled up to John's waterlogged property yesterday as Sergeant Jeff Barnett and his water police and dive team took journalists on their patrols of the swamped streets.

This flood, it took John three days to relocate his jungle of hundreds of pot plants to the upper floor of his Queenslander.

Despite his previous experience, John joked he wasn't getting any better at flood preparation as he got older.

John's neighbourhood is usually pretty peaceful, but he said the water had made it even better.

While this flood has seen a torturous, slow rise, John said it meant many sightseers were put off from rubbernecking.

 

View Photo Gallery
 

It's a serious message police and residents have been promoting, with bow waves having the potential to cause extra property damage.

"The rubbernecks, they were all rushing around when they thought the water was going to be here," John said.

"It's only the locals, the boats are only local boats."

As the water begins to recede, water police and divers will keep patrolling the streets.

Sgt Barnett said as residents started to move back into their homes, they should be aware of snakes and other wildlife, as well as any suspicious activity.

Although police patrols will slow down in the streets once the river calms, Sgt Barnett said any suspicious activity should be reported.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cyclone debbie depot hill fitzroy flood 2017 flood flood 2017 wildweather

