Is Livingstone council now more transparent?

PEOPLE POWER: Colin and Monica Roebuck won their three-year battle with Livingstone Shire Council last December.

LIVINGSTONE Shire councillor Adam Belot has lobbied for an internal procedural change - and he got it.

In the process, and in the controversy stakes, Colin and Monica Roebuck’s Bungundarra Rd subdivision application has proved the gift that keeps on giving.

And in no way are they to blame.

Just when you thought the couple’s drawn out, three year-plus saga with Livingstone Shire Council was over, it found a way to come back - with a little help from Cr Belot.

All the Roebucks set out to do was develop six lots at the Capricorn Coast.

But their frustrating battle with the local authority took more turns than a game of Twister, finally culminating with them getting development approval last December.

Along the way, four councillors - Adam Belot, Glenda Mather, Pat Eastwood and Tom Wyatt - found themselves being investigated by an official councillor watchdog over their handling of the process.

Previous Livingstone Shire Council meetings have heard that the quartet was cleared of any wrongdoing.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, Cr Belot, armed with what he said was lessons learned from the Bungundarra Rd saga, successfully lobbied his fellow councillors for procedural change.

Cr Belot pointed to a specific happening while the council was considering the Roebuck’s application, as the reason he was taking a stand.

“Through a recent experience whereby advice was sought on our behalf, I requested to see that advice at a later date, through the organisation (council), through the CEO,” he said.

“And no advice was able to be provided. No formal advice was able to be provided.

“So just to reiterate that, I sought to see a copy of the advice that was requested on our behalf by the mayor.

“We relied on that advice to make a decision.

“I believe that advice should be able to be sought at a later stage to be referenced, to be considered, and ultimately to ensure that we’re transparent and accountable to the public that we’re sworn to serve.

“In the absence of that advice being able to be provided, for whatever reason, that is a concern to me.

“That advice, should be, classed as a document and that document must be held in safe custody.”

Cr Belot moved a motion that in order to promote transparency and accountability, the council delegate to the CEO, as custodian of council documents, the responsibility to ensure that any information/legal advice sought (verbal or otherwise) on behalf of councillors, be documented and held in safe custody.

Before councillors voted on that motion, Mayor Bill Ludwig responded to Cr Belot’s comments.

“The advice that we actually got (that Cr Belot referenced) wasn’t legal advice, it was departmental advice,” Cr Ludwig said.

“That particular day, I’ve never seen anything like that at a table in my life.

“So I’m happy that this goes through, because the advice on that day was challenging to the point where council couldn’t make any decision at all, given the fact that councillors, had they better informed themselves, they wouldn’t have declared a conflict of interest.”

Cr Belot’s motion was carried but not before Cr Mather remarked: “You’re on a winner.”