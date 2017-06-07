22°
News

Is now the time to take a punt on a mining town?

Elizabeth Tilley | 7th Jun 2017 4:30 AM
11 Glamis Court Beaconsfield is for sale for $310,000.
11 Glamis Court Beaconsfield is for sale for $310,000.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THEY are the areas that were hit the hardest by the end of the mining boom, but there are signs Queensland's regional property markets may be turning a corner.

The resources downturn saw property prices in some areas of the state slump by up to 60%, but there is evidence price declines are slowing and some areas are staging a comeback.

And with yesterday's announcement of Adani's Carmichael Mine project given the green light, it's being seen as a sign of the direction in which the coal industry is moving and giving hope for the future.

Areas like Mackay, Isaac and Gladstone have recorded significant falls in sale volumes and prices in recent years, but Corelogic research analyst Cameron Kusher said some of these regions were starting to see a lift in sale volumes and transactions.

Kusher said anyone looking to buy property in these regions now would secure a substantial discount from previous highs.

He said these towns also continued to achieve some of the best rental returns based on current pricing and rents.

"Rental yields are still really attractive," he said. "They're not what they were, but it's still really hard to find the yield you can get in some of those mining towns."

"For an astute investor looking for rental return not capital growth, it could be an all-right play if you're going hold it for 20 to 30 years."

 

RP Data research analyst Cameron Kusher.
RP Data research analyst Cameron Kusher. Erle Levey

The mining town of Dysart in the Isaac region saw a 10% increase in its median house price in just the three months to February 2017, which remains extremely affordable at just $77,000.

The median asking rent in the suburb is only $160 but the indicative gross rental yield is high at 10.8%.

In Gladstone Central, the median house price rose 4.8% to $330,000 in the three months to February 2017 according to the latest Corelogic figures.

The rental yield for a house in the city is 3.5%.

The median unit price in the city rose 22.9% in the year to February to $510,000.

Luke Curtis, a sales agent with Living Here Property Partners, said there were signs the market was improving in the areas of Moranbah, Mackay and Dysart.

"Having said that, prices have fallen dramatically and it's pretty easy to make a significant growth percentage-wise on something when you're buying for $120,000," Mr Curtis said.

He said a client bought 10 or 11 homes in Moranbah before the coal price went up late last year, recently flipped them and made a healthy profit.

"After a long period of price falls, watching this happen has been spectacular. Even if this is not the next boom, there will eventually be another one and it may even be as good as the last one."

 

Bella Exposito at Moranbah Real Estate
Bella Exposito at Moranbah Real Estate Contributed

But Moranbah Real Estate owner Bella Exposito is seeing a different story on the ground.

She said there was a slight pick-up in demand in January and February but the market had since slowed down again and she was having trouble selling and renting stock.

While many investors have taken a bath after having a punt on these areas during the mining boom, Kusher said the time might be right for some cautious optimism.

"As an investor in that market, you have to be a specific type," he said. "You have to go in with your eyes open to the fact capital growth is still a long way off."

Kusher said investors should be discerning about the type of investment property they chose.

He advises steering clear of older stock and instead choosing something modern or unique.

His pick would be Mackay or Gladstone as their economies are more diversified than some of the smaller mining towns.

Curtis agreed potential investors needed a long term plan, which provided for adverse conditions.

"That's where some people got caught out last time around," he said.

 

5 Armstrong Crescent Dysart is for sale for $79,000.
5 Armstrong Crescent Dysart is for sale for $79,000.

Moody's warned earlier this year that price declines in the country's mining regions had resulted in some mortgages in these areas falling into negative equity.

Kusher said it was hard to tell whether the recent uptick in transactions was a result of greater investor demand or forced sales.

Clinton Smith is one buyer who has taken advantage of Dysart's low housing prices, having recently purchased a number of properties in the small mining town.

"I'm a Mackay local, a property developer in Mackay, and I saw good opportunities out in Dysart," Mr Smith said.

"I started investing out there 12 months ago now and in that time I've acquired four properties.

"Return on investment is good at the moment, even at the bottom of the market, and with great signs in the mining industry as well as a major part of Dysart township itself, Norwich Park Mine, looking to reopen, you're buying at a perfect time with great prospects for future growth.

"The property market goes in cycles and we've seen the cycle of Mackay going up and then heading back down, it's opposite ends of the spectrum down south. The local market is showing great signs of coming back up.

"Towns like Moranbah and Dysart are predominantly mining-driven and with such strong prospects on that front, things can only look up."

He said the Adani mine alone was not such a major influence. "More stimulation to that industry isn't going to hurt, but Adani is not the be-all end-all of our mining positives," Mr Smith said.

 

Developer Clinton Smith
Developer Clinton Smith Tony Martin

"Even without it, there is great signs of recovery going forward, and rebuilding towns back to some of the heights we have seen previously.

"What we have now is the start of a cycle that happened 12 years ago, when there's a skills shortage at the mines, which in turn led to wages going up and that stimulates all the towns around as well as the major centres, because people are being paid more.

"We're seeing heavy movement in the market in Mackay and that will only follow in Dysart over the coming months."

Mr Smith said another skills shortage being generated now was only going to bring more people back to town.

"They are going to need to fill houses, that will affect supply and demand of rentals, it's just a repeat of what happened from 2005 onwards," he said.

"We're just at the beginnings of it now, and you should get into the market as soon as you can. The longer you wait, the dearer things are going to get.

"From an investment point of view, there's no better time than now to jump in. Get in before the prices go up."

Most recent sales

The most recent sales in Mackay region mining towns according to realestate.com.au were:

 

Dysart:

Three-bedroom house at 9 Gerrard St for $58,500 sold on June 5

 

5 Armstrong Crescent Dysart is for sale for $79,000.
5 Armstrong Crescent Dysart is for sale for $79,000.

 

Mackay:

Three-bedroom house at 9 Keats St for $180,000 sold on May 15

 

Moranbah:

Three-bedroom house at 5 Wickham St for $165,000 sold on June 1

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  adani carmichael mine dysart investment mining towns moranbah property real estate

Just In

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Fears heighten for missing Rocky girl as search widens

Fears heighten for missing Rocky girl as search widens

ROCKHAMPTON police are working with officers across Queensland and interstate in their bid to find a missing teenager who hasn't been seen for over 50 hours

Rocky V Townsville: Final FIFO hub showdown date set

Rockhampton had a visible presence today as contracts were signed for the go ahead of the Adani coal mine project. In the picture are Rockhampton based-Senator Matt Canavan (front left), Capricornia MP Michelle Landry (third from left) and Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow (fifth from left).

Adani call region is holding its breath on weeks away

Booming CQ business shares secret to success

DOING WELL: Norstate Industrial Supplies Managing Director Mick Shore in his showroom.

Mick Shore dishes some secrets to business survival and success.

Freezing temperatures impact Capricornia

WINTER WARMERS: Cold weather brings out coats, mittens and mugs of warm tea.Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times

CQ towns record temps ranging from 0.8 degrees to 9.9 degrees

Local Partners

Fitzroy River anglers break huge Barra records

2017 season providing bigger and better Barramundi

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Adani jobs: Skills you'll need to find work at mega mine

JOB HUNTING: Plenty of people in Central Queensland will be looking for work with Adani.

Adani's announcement to build mine is a windfall for the region.

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

No horsing around in wild west spectacular

The Rooftop Express Wild West Show is expected to thrill audiences at the Rockhampton Heritage Festival, with a show produced specially for the Beef Capital.

Beef Capital to be wowed by Rooftop Express at Heritage Festival

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha’s hug on camera

EVEN celebrities get rejected by celebrities sometimes.

Meg Ryan steals the spotlight at fashion awards

Meg Ryan.

Actress turns heads a year out after shocking fans at Tony Awards.

Foxtel Now will entertain kids from $10 a month

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

Game of Thrones drama pack to be available for $15 a month

Could Carrie Bickmore take over Hamish & Andy's drive show?

Speculation is mounting Bickmore is being eyed to take over

George and Amal Clooney welcome twins, Ella and Alexander

Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney.

"George is sedated and should recover in a few days"

MOVIE REVIEW: Brian Cox excels with his portrayal of 'grumpy, grunting' Churchill

INTIMATE: Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill is worth seeing for Cox's performance alone.

Auditions open for Wizard of Oz Dorothy role

Do you have what it takes to don the ruby slippers and join the cast of The Wizard of Oz musical?

Producers search for young star to play Dorothy in Wizard of Oz

A Place to Call Home

Lot 19 Bantry Street, Paramount Crest, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Paramount Crest is located opposite Paramount Park - One of Rockhampton's finest ... $181,000

Paramount Crest is located opposite Paramount Park - One of Rockhampton's finest neighbourhoods. Just minutes from Glenmore Shopping Village, CQ University, local...

Must Be Sold

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

5 1 5 $539,000

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain views that will win your heart. Enjoy the benefits of...

Privacy, Space and Quality ABOUNDS

307 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 4 $415,000

Secure 930m2 of Blissful, Peace and Quiet - THREE + BEDROOMS, TWO Bathrooms PLUS SIDE ACCESS to Powered shed - Backs onto PEACEFUL creek line RETREAT - SOLAR...

60 Acre Oasis featuring a 3 Bedroom plus Office Family Homestead - Sheds - Fenced and only 5 minutes to Gracemere $779,000.00

123 Murphy Road, Kabra 4702

3 2 5 $779,000.00

Horse - Cattle - Animal lovers? or Privacy seekers - 60 acre property featuring a stunning classic homestead - Machinery Sheds - well fenced into 5 stock proof...

Fantastic First Home or Investment!

10 Laver Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $249,500

This gorgeous weatherboard home is priced to sell with a recently painted exterior, new roof and gutters plus a modern kitchen and bathroom. There is a new deck...

17 Prime Acres in Farnborough $449,000

739 Farnborough Road, Farnborough 4703

4 2 5 $449,000

This great property is situated just past the Farnborough Primary School and General Store. It has been developed as an Organic hobby farm over the years to grow...

CHARACTER HOME REBORN!

5 Henderson Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 3 $261,000

A BEAUTIFUL lifestyle behind the 6 FOOT picket fence. If you like your own PRIVACY & SPACE this 1,113m2 will ATTRACT YOU! - LOVINGLY renovated with not a lot to...

TRIPLEX–CORNER AGNES &amp; ARCHER. UNITS 1,2 &amp; 3 - $540,000 NEGOTIABLE.

1-3/246 Archer Street, The Range 4700

Unit 2 1 1 $540,000

It really is all about Location, Location. Prime real-estate in a prime location. The perfect Renovator and its waiting for that savvy person to take on the...

Owner Wants This SOLD!!!!

19A Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 5 2 1 $264,000

New kitchen, new bathroom plus near new granny flat. Are you looking for that original highset weatherboard home with extra space?? This home has a separate...

Designer Family Home with Gorgeous Sweeping Views

6 Kenmare Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Representing the best value and one of the nicest views Norman Gardens has to offer, we welcome you to 6 Kenmare Court where luxurious design meets space...

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!