Is public housing trial the key to securing 'Solar State' title?

Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni and Minister for Energy Mark Bailey.

ROCKHAMPTON'S most vulnerable electricity customers could benefit from solar savings as the Queensland Government rolls out a trial across the state.

Minister for Energy Mark Bailey said the Palaszczuk Government was trialling innovative ways to enable public housing tenants in detached government-owned houses to access the benefits of rooftop solar power.

"The trial will be undertaken in Woodridge, Rockhampton, Cairns and Lockhart River and collectively will deliver up to six megawatts of new solar PV on up to 4000 new solar rooftops across Queensland,” Mr Bailey said.

Eligible tenants in Logan City's Woodridge Housing Service Centre will be able to purchase cheaper solar power from a solar PV system installed at the premises, and from the electricity grid.

Mr Bailey said in addition, a solar lease arrangement involving up to 2000 tenants in detached houses will be trialled in Rockhampton and Cairns.

Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni said the trial was designed to provide a workable model offer solar power to Queenslanders renting in the private market.

"This is the first step toward fundamental change in the way we deliver renewable energy across Queensland,” Mr de Brenni said.

"Half a million properties in Queensland are rentals which has limited residential solar uptake up until now.

"As the state's largest landlord, this trial presents an opportunity for the Queensland government to work through issues and develop a workable model for the private rental sector.

"If this trial is successful, we will look at ways to expand the program and help open the floodgates to solar across the rental market.

"We want every Queenslander to enjoy cheaper electricity while helping to grow the state's renewable energy sector.

"Representatives from the Department of Housing and Public Works will contact public housing tenants who are eligible to participate in the trial.”

This trial is an initiative of the Palaszczuk Government's 2020 solar target of one million solar rooftops or 3000 megawatts of installed solar generation capacity.

"It's also part of the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to developing renewable energy across Queensland,” Mr Bailey said.

"We're turning the Sunshine State into the Solar State.”