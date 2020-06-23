Menu
Tess Harney of Georges Workwear and Country Outfitters is a proud lover of uggs
News

Is Rockhampton ugg-friendly?

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
23rd Jun 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:50 PM
To ugg or not to ugg, that is the question.

Kevin Rudd defended his choice of fleecy footwear after he was photographed wearing uggs to dinner in a Noosa restaurant.

"We Queenslanders feel winter chills," the ex-Prime Minister said.

"It's time for ugg-lovers to stand up and be counted against those who ridicule our high fashion sense."

Georges Workwear and Country Outfitters in South Rockhampton have seen record sales of wintry wear, especially since Covid-19 restrictions were eased to allow shopping.

"A couple of weeks ago, people out west could travel back into town for the first time in ages and it really livened the town up," said owner Catherine George.

"It felt like a party."

Ms George lays claim to being Rockhampton's only stockist of genuine Australian-made uggs, which come in a variety of styles.

"We've carried these uggs for 50 or 60 years now; I've had mine for about 15 years and they're still going strong," she said.

"People say to me, "Oh, you live in the tropics; you don't need woolly gear", but if you zip out to Biloela, it can be freezing.

"Uggs are the perfect way to keep your toes toasty."

Temperatures around Central Queensland are expected to reach as low as seven degrees by Thursday.

