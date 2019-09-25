Is Rocky a ‘hotbed for separatists’? Boot Brisbane campaign returns

After living in North Queensland for several years, Bill Bates wants to break away from the South East corner.

BOOT Brisbane co-ordinator Bill Bates will return to the Beef Capital on October 8, ready to readdress the premise of separating Central and North Queensland from the South East in a New State Forum.

Fed up with the regions receiving less funding and representation at the state and federal levels of government than the state’s southern counterparts, Mr Bates hopes to reignite the crusade for creating a separate state, dubbed North Queensland.

“I am hoping that Rockhampton continues to be a hotbed for separatists as it was the home of the author and petitioners of 1890 Central Queensland Separation Petition,” Mr Bates said.

Mr Bates launched the Boot Brisbane Referendum Campaign in March 2018, with a goal of securing a referendum for CQ and NQ residents to vote on the proposition of forming a new state.

Mr Bates’ cut off line is not set in stone, but his proposed idea would separate North Queensland and Queensland at the 25 degrees latitude to include Gin Gin and Bundaberg and upwards in the new state.

For more information visit www.bootbrisbane.com.

The New State Forum will be held at Rockhampton Leagues Club on the corner of George and Cambridge Streets, October 8 from 7pm to 9pm.

Forums will also be held at Gladstone Bowls Club from 5-7pm on October 9 and at Bundaberg Bowls Club on October 10 from 7-9pm.