Is social media the best place to air a family feud?

If social media is the new battle ground for airing family feuds, what are the rules of engagement?

It's the question that's being asked after Bindi Irwin took to social media on Sunday night to air her explosive claims about her relationship with estranged 82-year-old grandfather Bob.

Irwin - who welcomed her daughter Grace in March - used the American date for Father's Day to post a photo of "the three most incredible fathers in my life".

The picture included her father Steve, her husband Chandler Powell and her father-in-law.

When asked by a follower why she hadn't included her grandfather - her late dad Steve's dad - she proceeded to detail the returned gifts and ignored correspondence dating back to when she was a child.

"I have struggled with this relationship my entire life and it brings me enormous pain," she wrote.

It came as no surprise that a media storm erupted.

Here was an insight into one of Australia's most beloved families which proves fame doesn't protect you from family feuds.

And of course the trolls also had a field day.

Chandler, Bindi, Terri and Robert pose with baby Grace.

Just 24 hours after the initial post, the Wildlife Warrior took again to social media to say she would be taking a break from social media to "focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal!)" but thanked her followers for "sharing and speaking your truth."

At just 22-years-of age, Irwin has grown up with the idea that social media is not just a place to share pretty pictures of animals.

It's her communication platform with the world.

But is airing private family grievances online the best way to speak your truth? Because while this is a deeply personal and painful issue for her, for the rest of us it has become a form of new age-voyeurism.

The easiest way to escape our own problems is to invest in the drama and problems of others.

Bindi Irwin with baby Grace.

Bob Irwin and his son Steve.

Irwin seemed to have answered that question herself with her decision to take time off social media such is the intensity of the pressure system her comments caused.

But before she decided to quit, she shared a quote saying: "how much strength it takes to pull yourself out of a dark place mentally" and it would be devastating to think that some part of "sharing her truth" put her back there again.

Especially as a new mum, a time where you can feel particularly vulnerable.

As the old saying goes, hurt people hurt people.

There is no doubt Bindi has felt pained by her grandfather.

She has every right to exclude him from her life. But will her truth grenade on a public platform bring about closure, a resolution or even a reconciliation?

The post from Bindi Irwin.

Or would it have been better to have kept this out of the public eye to protect not only her own mental health, but also, potentially the mental health of an 82-year-old man?

Because as those who have been through family feuds know, there is always three sides to any story.

The reality is, no one really knows what really happened so is it fair to invite public opinions on a private matter on a platform that is not known for handling nuance well?

The same can be said of Meghan Markle, who has played out the Royal family's private feud in public to only then request privacy because of the backlash.

In this new world where people, particularly women, are being rightly encouraged to speak their truth, is there ever power in deciding not to speak?

Irwin herself is surrounded by love and support from her husband, mother Terri and brother Robert who will help her navigate this difficult time.

And hopefully, by the time her little girl Grace is old enough to use social media, we will all be the wiser to the impact of sharing our truths on social media and if that is always the right thing to do.

Lifeline 13 11 14



Originally published as Is social media the best place to air a family feud?