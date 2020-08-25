Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Offbeat

‘Is that for real?’ Bay Lotto winner can’t believe call

Carlie Walker
25th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A HERVEY Bay retiree couldn't believe his luck when he got a phone call letting him know he had won a lotto prize.

The man won $102,307.60 in the Super 66 draw on August 15.

An official from the Lott broke the news to the man, who had been oblivious to his good fortune.

"Is that for real?" he said.

"Are you sure about that?

"Wow. Thank you. That's a lovely surprise.

"I had no idea, I hadn't thought to check my entry.

"This is certainly the nicest phone call I could imagine receiving on a Monday morning.

"I've been playing for a little while now so it's great to have a win."

When asked how he planned to enjoy his prize, the winner said it would enhance his retirement.

"Perhaps we will do a little bit of travelling, throughout Queensland to begin with and then further abroad when the borders open," he said.

"We're retired so we will really be able to enjoy this throughout our retirement.

"It will be fantastic."

Super 66 is an add-on game played with Saturday Gold Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto, Oz Lotto and Powerball.

The winning entry was purchased online at thelott.com.

hervey bay lotto surprise win winner
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Talented CQ jockey injured in fall at jump out event

        Premium Content Talented CQ jockey injured in fall at jump out event

        Horses The rider was taken to Yeppoon Hospital with facial injuries and has withdrawn from today’s racing.

        Art Gallery to remain closed as new museum is constructed

        Premium Content Art Gallery to remain closed as new museum is constructed

        Art & Theatre The Pilbeam Theatre gallery was closed in March due to COVID-19 measures.

        • 25th Aug 2020 12:51 PM
        Dramatic scenes as coast guard, chopper race to near-sinking

        Premium Content Dramatic scenes as coast guard, chopper race to near-sinking

        News Race against time as poor radio reception hinders desperate search for troubled...

        • 25th Aug 2020 12:40 PM
        List of where Rocky council is putting in new footpaths

        Premium Content List of where Rocky council is putting in new footpaths

        Council News More than 1km of footpaths will be installed in the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.