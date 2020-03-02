Is the party over for a beloved Rocky business?

WHISPERS of a beloved East Street, Rockhampton business’ impending closure have officially been put to bed.

Sensational Parties, known for its stunning party supplies and custom decorations, has serviced Central Queensland celebrations since 2008.

Though still a go-to for many special occasions, owner Tamara Larose said the way customers now interacted with the business had shifted, prompting her to make some changes.

“We found in the past few years that more and more customers are using the website to place orders, so we had to do what everyone else is doing and join the digital age,” she said.

“As of this week we’ll be moving into a warehouse which won’t be open to customers. It will be primarily used for storage and for our team to work out of.”

While Mrs Larose said it no longer made sense to operate a shop front, she assured customers all the same services would remain available.

“Everything besides the store front is staying – the phone number, email and website,” she said.

“We have a really loyal following that’s been with us since we opened, and this is about us wanting to continue servicing them as best possible.”

She said their balloon work, arrangements and other stock would be delivered or shipped out to ­customers.

“We’ll also continue to meet clients on site at the venue, we’ve always done that to get a feel for the venue and what the customer wants,” Mrs Larose said.

The family-owned and operated business first began out of Mrs Larose’s own desire to create a one-stop shop for partygoers.

“When my girls were younger, I always threw the parties but you just couldn’t buy everything at just one place so I would always end up making everything,” she said.

“I always said to my husband Peter when the girls are older, I would open a party shop.”

What started out as a franchise confectionary and party shop soon became an independent trader specialising in custom creations.

“We’ve evolved drastically since 2008, it was primarily birthday parties but now we do pretty much any celebration you can think of,” Mrs Larose said.

“We have all the hires and the florals that we design and create ourselves, it can be very time consuming.”

As for the future, Mrs Larose said bigger and better things were to come due to the changes, though remained tight-lipped on what that meant.

“We’re excited, it’s going to allow us to focus on developing the business. We have a lot of big ideas that we want to work on. But it’s a case of watch this space,” she said.

Mrs Larose thanked the community for their support over the past 12 years.

“We’re so lucky to have such loyal customers, hopefully they will continue to support our business and we can continue to be part of their special memories.”