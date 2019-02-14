Menu
The Southern Great Barrier Reef region is being featured heavily in a number of tourism publications. Maddelin McCosker
Is the Southern Great Barrier Reef QLD's best destination?

Maddelin McCosker
by
14th Feb 2019 6:00 PM
THE Southern Great Barrier Reef is being featured as one of Queensland's greatest attractions on multiple national and international tourism publications.

Making the cover, and featuring heavily in, three tourism brochures, the SGBR is making a name for itself in the national tourism industry.

Helloworld Travel, Qantas Holidays and Sunlover Holidays have included the SGBR on their 2019-20 covers.

CEO of Capricorn Enterprise Mary Carroll said nine years of hard work building up the volume of bookable product in tourism has paid off.

PUBLICITY COUNTS: Mary Carroll said she is over the moon to see the results of nine years of hard work pay off with promotion in leading tourism publications.
PUBLICITY COUNTS: Mary Carroll said she is over the moon to see the results of nine years of hard work pay off with promotion in leading tourism publications. Maddelin McCosker

"To have our Southern Great Barrier Reef destination on the front covers with a record 10 products featured from Great Keppel and Pumpkin Islands, Yeppoon and Rockhampton is the result of our strong partnership with industry,” she said.

"In the eighties, nineties and early 2000 when Great Keppel Island Resort, Capricorn Resort and Travelodge Rockhampton were really the only tourism products in our region actively working with tourism wholesalers and inbound tour operators, they were effectively doing the heavy lifting in national and international trade markets alone.

"The closure of the GKI Resort over a decade ago created a major void in major tourism distribution channels to this region and this is why Capricorn Enterprise proactively commenced our immense efforts nine years ago under the greater Southern Great Barrier Reef brand, to ensure new tourism product across the Capricorn, Gladstone and Bundaberg regions could partner to provide a critical mass.

"Our collective efforts speak for themselves.

"We now have a record number of 65 products across the greater SGBR destination who are contracted with tourism wholesalers and inbound tour operators and we have a record 18 operators advertising in these major publications to showcase the Southern Great Barrier Reef destination, with the majority from our Capricorn region,” she said.

Southern Great Barrier Reef operators featured:

  • Pumpkin Island (new inclusion)
  • Great Keppel Island - Great Keppel Island Hideaway
  • Capricorn Caves
  • Freedom Fast Cats
  • Salt Yeppoon
  • Beaches on Lammermoor
  • Echelon Yeppoon
  • Empire Apartment Hotel
  • Travellodge Rockhampton
  • NRMA Capricorn Yeppoon Holiday Park (new inclusion)
