Is this a ‘cool’ change for Capricornia?

Not too many people would call 33C a cool change but after Monday’s 41C peak, Rockhampton residents might as well consider yesterday, today, tomorrow and Friday a cold snap.

Yesterday, Rockhampton peaked at 33 degrees with cloud cover hanging around for most of the day. Today and Thursday are expected to be much the same with partly cloudy conditions expected with Friday pushing 34C as the clouds clear.

Despite the cloud, no rain is expected to fall today or tomorrow in Rocky, but Yeppoon has been given a 10 per cent chance of some falls today but will remain dry tomorrow.

Both Rocky and Yeppoon have a slim five percent chance of rain as cloud begins to clear for the weekend.

The cloud cover will be restricted to the coast with high 30s to low 40s continuing through the week for the Central Highlands and the Central West.

Fire dangers for Capricornia will remain at ‘high’ for the forecast period. Central Highlands will remain at ‘very high’.

The latest Bureau of Meteorology’s Weekly Tropical Climate Note states conditions are expected to remain dry for most of December.

“Rainfall outlooks issued by the Bureau indicate much of northern Australia will see below-average rain for the remainder of December,” it read.

“Below-average rainfall and above-average temperatures are likely to continue until the Australian monsoon becomes established.”