Is this iconic Rocky roundabout getting a make-over?

IS IT time for the Beef Capital to officially become Australia’s Barra Capital as well?

The city’s iconic entrance could be getting a facelift as council is in the early stages of a project to upgrade the Yeppen roundabout.

A project to rebrand the roundabout was first mooted in 2015 and a lot of backlash was received as locals didn’t want the bull removed.

There have been calls to rebrand Rockhampton as the Beef and Barra capital as council continues to push funding into fishing infrastructure and Advance Rockhampton’s campaign, Fishing the Fitzroy.

This comes after commercial net fishing was banned from the Fitzroy River in October 2015, paving the way for a boom in recreational fishing tourism.

By August 2018 there were at least eight new charter boats on the Fitzroy River.

A Queensland Government survey released in July 2019 revealed the amount of anglers in the region had increased by 12,800 in the past 12 months to reach 35,300.

Councillors discussed the idea last week at the Rockhampton Regional Council parks, recreation and sport committee meeting.

The project scope is for the landscaping of the roundabout and a possible centrepiece upgrade. $300,000 has been allocated to the project with no construction to occur in 2019/20, only design development.

Council has begun discussions with the Department of Transport and Main Roads on the installation constraints and geotechnical information.

The roundabout is currently is fitted with the bull and a triangle with Rockhampton written on each side with palm trees and gardens.

Yeppen roundabout’s bull is a Brahman and all six of the city’s bulls were repainted in early 2018 as part of preparations for Beef Australia 2018.