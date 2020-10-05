Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Offbeat

Is this Queensland’s most expensive used car?

by Glen Norris
5th Oct 2020 8:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Queensland tech rich-lister Craig Scroggie is reportedly looking to upgrade his already stylish set of wheels.

The NextDC chief executive, whose shareholding in the Brisbane data centre operator is worth in excess of $24 million, has listed his 2018 Ferrari 488 on carsales for a cool $459,990 excluding government charges, according to media reports. Mr Scroggie was not available for comment Monday.

NextDC boss Craig Scroggie’s stake in the data centre company is worth more than $24m.
NextDC boss Craig Scroggie’s stake in the data centre company is worth more than $24m.


The vehicle, which is powered by an eight cylinder 3.9 litre turbo engine, can power to 100 km per hour in a mere 3 seconds. Scroggie has done less than 4000 km in the vehicle, which according to the blurb on carsales "is absolutely dripping with the latest aerodynamic technology to help with pure driving pleasure."

Mr Scroggie, who was a founding board member of NextDC in 2010, has taken the company from a start-up to the one of the biggest data centre operators in the world.

Craig Scroggie has listed his 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB Auto on CarsGuide for $459,990. Picture: CarsGuide
Craig Scroggie has listed his 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB Auto on CarsGuide for $459,990. Picture: CarsGuide

 

Data centres have expanded in the past decade amid the expansion of social media platforms, streaming services and cloud-based data storage. NextDC is now the 60th biggest listed company in Australia and is valued at an estimated $5.7 billion. Its shares have doubled in the past year.


While most are not in the six-figure range, used car prices continue to increases as commuters shun public transport, fearing COVID-19 contagion.

According to data analytics firm Datium Insights, used motor vehicle prices rose by 4.4 per cent last week after increasing by 2.1 per cent in the previous week, and stock remains considerably low.

In terms of category, prices of SUVs rose the most, up 5 per cent, while passenger vehicles gained 4.7 per cent.

Originally published as Is this Queensland's most expensive used car?

More Stories

car editors picks ferrari sales

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Investigation results of nursing home COVID-19 nurse case

        Premium Content Investigation results of nursing home COVID-19 nurse case

        News It caused panic and stress in the Rockhampton community for weeks after a nurse infected with COVID-19 worked, studied and shopped in the region

        Greens candidates for Rocky and Keppel seats

        Premium Content Greens candidates for Rocky and Keppel seats

        Politics The Queensland Greens have named their candidates for Rockhampton and Keppel, along...

        Stabber commits another crime while in violent relationship

        Premium Content Stabber commits another crime while in violent relationship

        News SHE was just five weeks away from finishing a sentence she was handed for stabbing...

        Brangus sales perfect curtain raiser for day of Rural Women

        Premium Content Brangus sales perfect curtain raiser for day of Rural Women

        News Gracemere’s Netty Wendt oversees sales of 142 Red and Black bulls and 26 registered...