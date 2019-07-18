Menu
THANKS DRIVER: Toowoomba Transit driver James Crans is in the running to be named Queensland's best regional bus driver, but he needs your help. Visit translink.com.au to vote in the awards. Michael Nolan
Is this Queensland's most polite bus driver?

Michael Nolan
18th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
EVERY DAY is a good day for Toowoomba bus driver James Crans.

He loves his job, gets on well with his fellow drivers and enjoys chatting with passengers, even if only for a few minutes.

Mr Crans radiates happiness and it is this attitude that landed the 24-year-old a spot in the finals of a state-wide competition to find Queensland's best bus driver.

"I say, 'How is your day going?' to everyone who hops on and I say, "Enjoy your day,' every time I let someone off," he said

"Even if we had disagreement on fares.

"If I don't let anything ruin my day than I can pass that on to others."

Translink, the state commuter bus operator, reviewed passenger feedback from more than 2000 drivers to find Queensland's best.

It narrowed that list to three finalists, in three categories, and invited the public to vote for their favourite.

Mr Crans does not know much about the passenger who left the glowing review with his employer, but he owes them a debt of gratitude.

"I was told by Translink that the passenger was sitting near the door and we had a conversation while I brought them in from Highfields," he said.

"We shared some stories and they said something along the lines of, "It was good to meet a bus driver that seemed human."

The Warwick-born man loves driving his bus and said the career brought him out of his shell.

"I have never been really social, but I find that constantly meeting new people has been very rewarding in itself."

Mr Crans is a finalist in best regional driver category of the Queensland Government's 2019 Bus Driver of the Year awards. He needs your support to win. To vote for Mr Crans visit translink.com.au and search for 'Say Thanks Driver'

The winners in each category will be announced during the 2019 Royal Queensland Show.

