Is this Rockhampton teenager the new Thorpedo?

Rocky City swimmer Ty Hartwell was in red-hot form at the weekend.

SWIMMING: Rockhampton's Ty Hartwell set the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre alight at the CQ Championships at the weekend.

The 17-year-old broke 11 existing Central Queensland records and set a new one in the 15 events he contested at the two-day meet.

His record-breaking 53.22secs in the 100m freestyle bettered his PB by almost a second and added to his age national qualifying times.

Fellow Rocky City swimmer Thea Whatmore also clocked an age qualifying time in the 200m breaststroke.

A total of 15 existing CQ records were bettered at the championships, which attracted 293 swimmers who competed in age groups from seven and under through to 17 and over.

Rocky City's Taryn Roberts received the Brian Thomas Trophy for breaking the longest-standing CQ record - the 11 years 400m individual medley which had held since 1982.

It was a weekend to remember for Rocky City, which had a 54-strong contingent in action.

It was awarded the Martin Hansen Trophy for the highest point-scoring club, ahead of Caribeae, and 12 of its swimmers were age champions.

President Scott Hartwell said it was a great meet for the club and all of its swimmers, including his son Ty who just last week was swimming with Australia's best at the Commonwealth Games trials on the Gold Coast.

"All of our kids raced really well and our point score was phenomenal,” Scott said.

"Max Paxton was another stand-out, accumulating the largest improvement in his times over the weekend of any swimmer at the meet.

"Ty trained really well for the week after he got back from the Comm Games trials and he just went out and destroyed it on the weekend.”

Scott said the weekend results would provide a big boost not only for Ty but also Emilee Burness, Lucy Busby, Thea Whatmore, Emily Sattler, Miranda Chopping, Matthew Richardson, Matthew Oliver and Cameron Clark as they all prepared for next month's Australian Age championships where they will be chasing selection in national youth teams.