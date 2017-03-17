Is this Rockhampton's oldest woman?

COULD this be Rockhampton's oldest woman?

Elsa Stone turns 102 years old today with no signs of slowing down.

Despite the milestone, she said she just wants a quiet one - but the folk at Settlers Rockhampton where she lives have other ideas.

"I don't want any fuss, no cake, or a party, but I know the village has planned one,” Elsa said.

Elsa has lived in the retirement home for four years and enjoys taking part in the activities available.

"I like being around people and the fun we have here, I feel safe,” she said.

"Living in the village keeps me active, although I don't have to travel to do activities we have bowls, yoga and bingo to keep us amused, we always have something to do here and I have a lot of people around me to keep me company.”

What advice does she give to others hoping to make it to her age?

"Don't smoke, keep busy and always have a hot lunch,” Elsa said.

"I have had a good life.”

Despite Elsa's busy schedule, she's embracing the down-time old age brings.

"I plan to spend time with my family and friends,” she said.

"I am getting to an age now where I have to slow down a bit.”