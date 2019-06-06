Is this Rockhampton's worst blind spot?

Two vehicles have collided at the intersection on North Street

THE DRIVE down North St is one most Rockhampton locals would be familiar with, but the familiarity could not spare Shane Davey from a two car wreck last Friday night.

Mr Davey was driving his Holden Statesman down North St on his way go get fish and chips when suddenly, he found himself charging in to an unavoidable T-bone with a Nissan Patrol on the Knutsford St intersection.

What followed was a devastating crash as Mr Davey's Statesman was immediately written off, and the impact of the crash caused the Nissan Patrol to flip on to its side and slide down the road.

"I was just hoping there were no kids in that car and everyone was okay,” he said as he described the incident.

As he stood by his wrecked car and emergency crews worked to overturn the flipped Patrol, it became clear to Mr Davey that he had fallen victim to a problem intersection.

"I was standing on the side of the road after the crash and every man and his dog walked up to me telling me how much of a nightmare this intersection was and 'this happens all the time',” he said.

"I was probably doing 50(kph) and I know the road so I'm often prepared, but he came out that quick, by the time I had seen him I was already in the prang.”

The intersection Mr Davey speaks of connects Knutsford and Talford sts by crossing North St.

The lanes on North St sit at different levels and are separated by a raised garden bed, and that is where Mr Davey points his fingers to the reason of the crash.

"It is a complete and utter blind spot,” he said.

The stretch of road links Rockhampton CBD and northern suburbs with the airport and hospital and experiences high traffic daily.

Mr Davey's crash marks the fourth crash at the intersection in 18 years.

However he is not alone in his harsh realisation of the intersection's dangers.

Concept plan for council rectification Contributed

In May, Rockhampton Regional Council moved to carry out works on the intersection to rectify visibility issues caused by an upgrade to North St in 2017.

The council was presented with three options to improve traffic safety at the intersection.

Option B, which aims to alter Knutsford St and Talford St to left in/left out and allow for right turn from North St into Knutsford St, was presented as the preferred option, and all councillors agreed.

Mayor Margaret Strelow was among those to comment on the shortcomings in previous planning efforts.

"It bothers me we did these works and it restricted drivers' vision,” Cr Strelow said.

"In future we need to be keeping a close eye on these projects.”

Mr Davey was encouraged to hear about the council decision.

"I am glad council has seen the need to improve this area but let's get these works going sooner rather than later because this spot has the potential to keep on hurting people,” he said.

Now carless Mr Davey said the incident had delivered a huge financial blow to him and his family as he must now rely on family members to get to his shop in the CBD from his Kabra residence.