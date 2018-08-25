Is this Rocky's cheapest block of land?

Hey did you hear about the block of land for sale for $16,000?

Hey did you hear about the block of land for sale for $16,000? ImageDB

Detective's lesson on jumping the ice

LOCAL police had to educate the media this week on the latest drug terminology.

Addressing the media pack for a new Crime Stoppers 'dob in a dealer' campaign, a Rockhampton detective confused some journalists when he talked about dealers "jumping the ice”.

With some reporters literally picturing dealers jumping on ice, the detective was forced to explain the term meant dealers splitting up the pure drug.

They then add other substances such as Epsom bath salts to make the drugs go further and get a higher profit margin.

Rocky's cheapest block?

IS this Rockhampton's cheapest block of land?

Photo: Contributed

For $16,500 you can be the proud owner of 1000sqm at 19Lee St, Port Curtis.

Located on the southside of Rockhampton, this level allotment is set in a quiet street.

Agent Kas Woch said the land was subject to flooding but could be ideal for horses or a day yard.

Don't all rush at once!

Carl's Jr to be flipping burgers soon

THE burger chain everyone is waiting for is on its way to Rocky.

Knight Frank Rockhampton and Region is happy to announce the site on the corner of George and Archer Sts went unconditional this week, meaning the go-ahead for the new Carl's Jr restaurant is now a formality.

Jonathon from Knight Frank Rockhampton and Region was approached by a representative from Carl's Jnr in June 2017, who indicated they would like to set up a store in Rockhampton.

From there, Jonathon proposed a site to local developer John Kele from Kele Property Group and together worked with Carl's Jr to secure the site and obtain the DA.

KPG will begin work on the site in the second quarter of 2019, meaning burgers should be flipping from the site in the later part of 2019.

Doing it for the drought in Rocky

Doing it for Drought Contributed

ROCKHAMPTON - it's time to lace up the Nikes and shed those winter pounds.

The Morning Bulletin is giving residents the opportunity to get fit while assisting our farmers.

You'll also have the chance to win an exclusive Garmin Vivomove HR watch.

Keep an eye out for #dirt roaddollars, details will be revealed in The Morning Bulletin next week.