Is this Rocky's most inspiring teenager?

INSPIRATIONAL: Thomas Byrne will graduate from Rockhampton State High School. Thomas is in a wheelchair as he has congenital muscular dystrophy. Thomas is a vice Captain at Rocky High. Next week at the awards night he will receive 8 awards.

INSPIRATIONAL: Thomas Byrne will graduate from Rockhampton State High School. Thomas is in a wheelchair as he has congenital muscular dystrophy. Thomas is a vice Captain at Rocky High. Next week at the awards night he will receive 8 awards. Allan Reinikka ROK061117abyrne2

THOMAS Byrne has proven to himself and his peers you can do anything if you try.

The Rockhampton State High School Vice Captain has a condition called congenital muscular dystrophy and needs to use a wheelchair but that has not stopped him from achieving success in his studies.

"I have a protein which doesn't develop in my muscles,” Thomas, 17, said yesterday.

The inspirational Year 12 student said apart from being in a wheelchair, the condition has not impacted his life.

Thomas shared his message to other students who live with the condition.

"You have what you have, don't let that affect you...just be yourself,” Thomas said.

An outstanding student, Thomas is receiving eight awards on Wednesday night.

"I am getting a top five award, I'm topping three subjects being accounting, information processing and technology and Mathematics B,” he said.

Thomas is set to receive bursaries from CQUniversity and the University of Queensland.

The Year 12 student said high school had shaped the young man he was today.

"With the benefits of high school, my social life has gone from being fairly alone to being out there and happy,” Thomas said.

He is excited and nervous for his new journey ahead and ready to tackle university next year where he hopes to study law and commerce.

Outside of school, Thomas has an interest in politics and admits to being a passionate video gamer at heart.

Melanie Brown, one of the deputy principals at Rockhampton State High School, said she was proud of Thomas' achievements as well as other students who had shown their dedication.

Melanie said Thomas had been involved in projects for the Start Uni Now program at CQUniversity.

"The program gives them (students) the opportunity to start their university career a little bit earlier on and we have provided that,” Melanie said.