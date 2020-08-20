Is this the greatest agricultural innovation of 2020?

Croc Trough Pump Systems has been nominated in the Prime Super Agricultural Innovation Award at this year’s Queensland Community Achievement Awards. Pictures: Contributed

Croc Trough Pump Systems has been nominated in the Prime Super Agricultural Innovation Award at this year’s Queensland Community Achievement Awards. Pictures: Contributed

A UNIQUE and innovative solar pumping system for all livestock is gaining state recognition.

Croc Trough Pump Systems was nominated in the Prime Super Agricultural Innovation Award at this year’s Queensland Community Achievement Awards.

Sales manager at Croc Trough Pump Systems Richard Tucker said he was surprised to hear of the nomination.

Mr Tucker, who lives in Lammermoor, said the exposure from the nomination was “fantastic”.

“It is really good because we haven’t actually started marketing the product and business 100 per cent yet,” he said.

“We have only shown a few people locally, so it was surprising someone recognised and nominated us.”

Sales manager at Croc Trough Pump Systems Richard Tucker of Lammermoor.

The Croc Trough Pumping System is a solar pumping system that helps create cleaner, fresher water for all livestock.

The system was developed by owner Chris Grieger over six years of researching and trialling different pumps, water softening options, filters and attachments.

Mr Tucker said it was a system that improved the quality of animals’ drinking water through oxygenation, softening and aeration, “making the water more palatable for livestock”.

“It also reduces deadly algae significantly as well,” he said.

“More palatable water means greater water intake which has been linked to greater feed intake and therefore increased production with the livestock.”

READ: Is this aged care provider CQ’s ‘super employer’ of 2020?

READ: Nomination shines a light on 30-year fight for recognition

READ: Rockhampton firm celebrates massive safety win

He said the system was versatile, designed to fit seamlessly onto both new and existing troughs, including concrete, steel, poly, rectangle or round troughs.

The Croc Trough Pumping System is a solar pumping system that helps create cleaner, fresher water for all livestock.

He said they were currently trialling the system in Central Queensland, with producers “over the moon” with the results, “especially the cleanliness of the troughs”.

“It has been proven to work in the area, so we hope it will really take off in Central Queensland and across all Australia,” he said.

“It is one of those products where our clients need to see it working to understand it. It is not something you can just walk in and buy off the shelf and know how it works.

“It has applications across all livestock. If you have dirty or mineralised water, then the product will work for you.”

With finalists to be presented ahead of the Awards Gala Presentation Dinner on November 27, he said he would love for Croc Trough Pump Systems to be named a major contender for the award.

“I know there are plenty of great innovations out there in the rural industry, but we think we have a product that can help producers immensely and it would be great to get some recognition for that,” he said.

“It is the only product out there that can be put in trough water to make it cleaner, clearer and more palatable for livestock.

“I would like to thank the community member who nominated us, we are proud to be able to help the rural industry with the Croc Trough Pumping System.”