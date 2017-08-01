Is this the luckiest dog in Central Queensland?

LUCKY DOG: Bluey has lived to tell the tale of his second adventure away from home.

YOU don't see something like this every day.

Last Sunday, the fish weren't biting for Stephen Lill on the Fitzroy River so he hauled anchor and started motoring down the river to find a new spot when he came across an unusual sight.

"Five kilometres down stream from Nerimbra, just as I was travelling down the river, I spotted, I don't know what it was on the sand bar,” he said.

"On closer inspection I realised it was a dog looking quite wet and miserable.

"I went over for a closer look and he made a bee line to walk straight towards me, he looked like he was pretty keen to see someone.”

Stephen estimated the sand bar was 100m out into the middle of the river in an area he often saw crocodiles, 2.5-3m in size.

He picked up the pooch (who was lucky not to be a croc snack) and his fishing fortunes changed immediately.

LUCKY DOG: Bluey was grateful to be rescued. Stephen Lill

"I nicknamed him 'Fitzy' because I picked him up on the Fitzroy and he sat there very patiently on the front of the boat while I continued to fish for a couple of hours.

"After picking him up, I caught a handful of barramundi and a couple of king salmon,” Stephen said.

GOOD LUCK CHARM: Bluey certainly helped Stephen Lill snag some good fish. Contributed

"I contacted my wife to let her know I picked up this dog and I was probably going to bring him home because he was very well behaved.”

When Stephen got home, he said Fitzy had a power spew to get rid of the sea water he'd obviously been drinking and he gave the dog some fresh water and biscuits.

He said his wife Meleisha had put a message out on Facebook to find Fitzy's owners and a Port Curtis family had come forward.

"They asked is the dog responding to the name 'Bluey' and then we later found out it went missing from its Port Curtis address almost two weeks ago and it's believed someone let the dog out,” he said.

"Over the period of two weeks he'd travelled approximately 9km and made his way down to the riverbank and then found himself out on the sand bar in the middle of the Fitzroy River which is pretty freakily patrolled by some big crocodiles down there.

HUNGRY CROC: Plenty of crocodiles patrol the Fitzroy River. Stephen Lill

"His owners after the Facebook contact, came to our residence and they were pretty ecstatic to say the least when they pulled up, they called out 'Bluey' and there was a bit of emotions running.”

He said the owners suspected foul play and are now off to buy security cameras as it was the second time 14-year-old Bluey had gone walk about - he was found in Alton Downs after his first adventure.