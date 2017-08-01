27°
News

Is this the luckiest dog in Central Queensland?

Leighton Smith
| 1st Aug 2017 3:06 PM
LUCKY DOG: Bluey has lived to tell the tale of his second adventure away from home.
LUCKY DOG: Bluey has lived to tell the tale of his second adventure away from home. Stephen Lill

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

YOU don't see something like this every day.

Last Sunday, the fish weren't biting for Stephen Lill on the Fitzroy River so he hauled anchor and started motoring down the river to find a new spot when he came across an unusual sight.

"Five kilometres down stream from Nerimbra, just as I was travelling down the river, I spotted, I don't know what it was on the sand bar,” he said.

"On closer inspection I realised it was a dog looking quite wet and miserable.

"I went over for a closer look and he made a bee line to walk straight towards me, he looked like he was pretty keen to see someone.”

Stephen estimated the sand bar was 100m out into the middle of the river in an area he often saw crocodiles, 2.5-3m in size.

He picked up the pooch (who was lucky not to be a croc snack) and his fishing fortunes changed immediately.

LUCKY DOG: Bluey was grateful to be rescued.
LUCKY DOG: Bluey was grateful to be rescued. Stephen Lill

"I nicknamed him 'Fitzy' because I picked him up on the Fitzroy and he sat there very patiently on the front of the boat while I continued to fish for a couple of hours.

"After picking him up, I caught a handful of barramundi and a couple of king salmon,” Stephen said.

GOOD LUCK CHARM: Bluey certainly helped Stephen Lill snag some good fish.
GOOD LUCK CHARM: Bluey certainly helped Stephen Lill snag some good fish. Contributed

"I contacted my wife to let her know I picked up this dog and I was probably going to bring him home because he was very well behaved.”

When Stephen got home, he said Fitzy had a power spew to get rid of the sea water he'd obviously been drinking and he gave the dog some fresh water and biscuits.

He said his wife Meleisha had put a message out on Facebook to find Fitzy's owners and a Port Curtis family had come forward.

"They asked is the dog responding to the name 'Bluey' and then we later found out it went missing from its Port Curtis address almost two weeks ago and it's believed someone let the dog out,” he said.

"Over the period of two weeks he'd travelled approximately 9km and made his way down to the riverbank and then found himself out on the sand bar in the middle of the Fitzroy River which is pretty freakily patrolled by some big crocodiles down there.

HUNGRY CROC: Plenty of crocodiles patrol the Fitzroy River.
HUNGRY CROC: Plenty of crocodiles patrol the Fitzroy River. Stephen Lill

"His owners after the Facebook contact, came to our residence and they were pretty ecstatic to say the least when they pulled up, they called out 'Bluey' and there was a bit of emotions running.”

He said the owners suspected foul play and are now off to buy security cameras as it was the second time 14-year-old Bluey had gone walk about - he was found in Alton Downs after his first adventure.

GOOD LUCK CHARM: Stephen Lill wouldn&#39;t mind taking Bluey fishing more often.
GOOD LUCK CHARM: Stephen Lill wouldn't mind taking Bluey fishing more often. Contributed
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky school community mourns loss of much-loved priest

Rocky school community mourns loss of much-loved priest

A vigil will be held tomorrow night, where family and friends are asked to pay tribute to his passion for the arts

Part-time Yeppoon teacher becomes Bill's deputy

Livingstone Shire councillor Nigel Hutton is the newly appointed deputy mayor.

Thursday, Friday is for the kids, the rest is for council business

Brittany Lauga: I'm a victim of Petros' fixation

Accused stalker Petros Khalesirad.

MP in court claiming she felt terrified by stalking

Petros's lawyer says Keppel MP feared 'exposure'

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.

Accused stalker's lawyer says there was good reason to question MP

Local Partners

Man's prison release causes heartache for CQ family

He's getting out and they still don't know where their son's body is.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Boss Rally raises over $260,000

GENEROUS DONATION: Juliette Wright (GIVIT) Bernie Baz (Workwear Discounts) and Jamie Lawson (Road Boss Rally).

Organisers are revved up by the massive funds raised in Qld and NSW.

BREAKING: Busby Marou land gig with one of world's music icons

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

The group will play in Cairns, Mackay and Wollongong in September

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

IF you’ve been watching Channel 9 over the past few weeks, chances are you’ve seen ads announcing the small-screen return of beloved Aussie comedy Kath &...

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie Romper Stomper.

CLASSIC Aussie film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

May the nudes be ever in your favour.

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight.

OFFERS REQUIRED

36 Bayview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

Residential Land THIS 750M2 BLOCK WITH OCEAN VIEWS SURROUNDED BY PRESTIGIOUS HOMES IS IN ... $125,000

THIS 750M2 BLOCK WITH OCEAN VIEWS SURROUNDED BY PRESTIGIOUS HOMES IS IN A GREAT LOCATION ONLY A SHORT WALK TO THE BEACH AND IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO THE HARBOUR!

SPACIOUS 809m2 ALLOTMENT. GREAT SIDE ACCESS. $200,000

3 Eton Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 1 $200,000

Inspect this property ASAP. This home is centrally located and is only a stones through away from the Rockhampton Hospital, The Golf Course, The beautiful...

HORSE LOVERS PARADISE. INSPECT ASAP.

123 Murphy Road, Kabra 4702

3 2 7 $680,000

60 acres of lush cattle/ horse land and a Stunning Homestead. Ample supply of water. 2 Dams, A Bore and Water tanks. Machinery Sheds -Carport for 2 cars and...

RED HOT VALUE THAT TICKS ALL THE BOXES!

46 Peppermint Drive, Kawana 4701

House 5 2 1 $330,000

Guaranteed to EXCITE the LARGEST of families - INCREDIBLE VALUE BUYING by COMMITTED sellers. - With FIVE GENEROUS bedrooms & ample storage throughout!! ...

SET WITHIN MINUTES OF NORTH SIDE PLAZA!

132 Thozet Road, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Defined by its character these BIG DOUBLE GABLES ALWAYS represent GREAT VALUE on any big quarter acre block such as THIS! - Capturing SIZE, CONVIENIENCE & ROOM...

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS - SEPARATE GRANNY FLAT

655 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 3 2 $420,000

Incredibly well positioned for buyers after peace, privacy and their own space to do their own thing not far from CBD - Positioned in a WHISPER quiet location...

CLOSE TO HEIGHTS COLLEGE - FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME

40 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $358,000

Come visit this home with AMAZING SPACE TODAY!! Located close to the highly sought after school, HEIGHTS COLLEGE, this BIG HOME is suitable for any family with...

Prestigious Tree-line Neighbourhood

4 Ironbark Terrace, Frenchville 4701

House 5 1 3 $425,000

An alluring street presence in the exclusive suburb of Frenchville, surrounded by beautiful homes and great families. - Entering via street level, its...

POSITIONED IN PRESTIGOUS NORMAN GARDENS

32 Nagle Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $425,000

The open plan layout is the MAJOR attraction to this GREAT property delivering FAMILY LUXURY LIVING! - Designed for EASE of living, with beautiful BIG kitchen...

Ideal upstairs downstairs set up

1 Ruff Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $315,000

Two street access on 592m2 block… Enjoy PRIVACY, SECURITY and family get together at this well presented address. - WINNER of Norman Gardens best presented...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Oversupply of Rocky homes good news for renters

Noel Livingston, Professionals Livingston and Molloy Real Estate for Property Matters. Photo Janie Kayes / The Morning Bulletin ROK050111noel-jk1

Rocky rental vacancies highest of all Qld regional centres

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market