Is this the most relentless Lightning side?

GRAND final-making machine Steph Wood says the 2019 incarnation of the Sunshine Coast Lightning has been more relentless than the title-winning sides of 2017 and 2018.

And they will keep the foot to the floor to finish off the job and claim a third-straight championship.

Wood will be playing in her fifth-consecutive national league grand final when the Lightning host the 2019 Suncorp Super Netball decider on Sunday, September 15 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

Lightning have the chance to win their third successive national league title. Picture: AAP

The Australian Diamonds goal attack was part of the NSW Swifts sides that lost the 2015 and 2016 grand finals to the Queensland Firebirds before returning home to the Sunshine State to be an integral part of the hat-trick chasing Lightning dynasty.

The Lightning have won all six of the finals they have contested in their three silverware-collecting seasons and will take a nine-game winning streak into the 2019 grand final.

"This year we've been a little more consistent across the season only losing two games. There's a really good vibe in this group because we can really mix our game up especially at the attack end,'' Wood said.

"We lost some really big names at the end of last season and a lot of people thought we might not get back here but we've brought new people through and kept things rolling.

"We've got a lot of confidence in ourselves that no matter how far we might find ourselves down, we can still have a crack and get back in front.

"We have the week off now but we'll be keeping it business as usual because we still have one game to go and we still have work to do.''

Meanwhile, Lightning coach Noeline Taurua has paid tribute to Sunshine Coast captain Laura Langman who had a season-high 202 touches in the dominant 58-48 major semi-final win over the Swifts at USC Stadium on Saturday to propel the club into another season showpiece.

"I thought she was really good. Right from the start when she got that turnover, it really looked like she was out for a (big) game. She was on fire in attack and defence and wasn't holding back,'' Taurua said.

"Sometimes in finals, you get those players that are a bit tentative but she started the game really well and led really well. That's the Langman style, she loves this stuff.

"She shines when we are heading into finals. She is a fighter.''