Is this the slowest escape from custody?

Jarrad Michael McConnell, 33, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to break and enter and theft charges from where he and two others took three buggies and left them somewhere on Fishing Creek Road, Farnborough on February 23.

Jarrad Michael McConnell, 33, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to break and enter and theft charges from where he and two others took three buggies and left them somewhere on Fishing Creek Road, Farnborough on February 23. Facebook

HE HAD a broken ankle, $14,000 SPER debt and was set to spend the night behind bars.

You wouldn't think things could get worse.

But the man, in court over the theft of a golf buggy and joyride, put one more 'nail in the coffin' by hobbling out of court on crutches to have a smoke.

Because he left the Court House, he ended up facing a fresh charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today: escaping lawful custody.

Jarrad Michael McConnell, 33, had pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges stemming from a drunken night with friends where the trio broke into the Capricorn Resort Golf Club and stole three golf buggies.

They ditched them somewhere on Fishing Creek Rd, Farnborough, but they were never found.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke on Thursday ordered McConnell spend the night in custody while he considered an appropriate sentence for the father of one with an extensive criminal history and $14,000 in SPER debts.

The court heard the trio broke into the club at 8.30pm on February 23 to take the buggies,

One of the trio returned at 10.15pm.

It was all caught on CCTV.

The buggies were worth $18,000 and one of McConnell's co-accused had been sentenced in the Yeppoon Magistrates Court by Mr Clarke, receiving an 18-month probation order and 120 community service hours.

Today, Mr Clarke sentenced McConnell to 10 months prison with parole release on July 23.

He will also have to pay $6000 restitution, which will take his SPER debt to $20,000.