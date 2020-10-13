Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ronald Metze returned a blood alcohol content of 0.05 - open licence holders must have a BAC lower than 0.05.
Ronald Metze returned a blood alcohol content of 0.05 - open licence holders must have a BAC lower than 0.05.
News

Is this the unluckiest drink-driver ever?

Darryn Nufer
13th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RONALD Metze made it to 62 years of age with no criminal history before he found himself in front of a magistrate, in arguably the unluckiest of circumstances.

Metze pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drink-driving.

The court heard that Metze was pulled over by police on Farnborough Rd on August 28.

He returned a blood alcohol content of 0.05 - open licence holders must have a BAC lower than 0.05.

When asked why he was driving, Metze told police he was going shopping for food.

He said he had consumed four stubbies of heavy beer prior to getting behind the wheel.

In court, Metze’s lawyer said Metze had not eaten lunch the day he was intercepted and added it was out of the ordinary for him to drink alcohol “at any time”.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said sometimes good people made mistakes and found themselves in court.

He fined Metze $350 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

CQ miner with $8000 in unpaid fines avoids jail time

Yeppoon drink-drivers: See who got caught

‘Long running’ Monaco Drive neighbourhood dispute flares up

drink-driving ronald metze tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QCWA catch-up: Behind the scenes

        Premium Content QCWA catch-up: Behind the scenes

        News How many of you have heard about the international organisations and activities the QCWA is involved with?

        Poll: Vote online to decide Keppel’s biggest election issue

        Premium Content Poll: Vote online to decide Keppel’s biggest election issue

        News Vote now to determine Keppel’s most important election issue.

        Member-owned bank to open in Rockhampton

        Premium Content Member-owned bank to open in Rockhampton

        Money Queensland Country Bank will open a branch in Rockhampton’s CBD later this year.

        CQ sportsman back in action after spinal injury

        Premium Content CQ sportsman back in action after spinal injury

        Cricket ‘I think it’s just a matter of getting more confidence in it.’