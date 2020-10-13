Is this the unluckiest drink-driver ever?

Ronald Metze returned a blood alcohol content of 0.05 - open licence holders must have a BAC lower than 0.05.

Ronald Metze returned a blood alcohol content of 0.05 - open licence holders must have a BAC lower than 0.05.

RONALD Metze made it to 62 years of age with no criminal history before he found himself in front of a magistrate, in arguably the unluckiest of circumstances.

Metze pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drink-driving.

The court heard that Metze was pulled over by police on Farnborough Rd on August 28.

He returned a blood alcohol content of 0.05 - open licence holders must have a BAC lower than 0.05.

When asked why he was driving, Metze told police he was going shopping for food.

He said he had consumed four stubbies of heavy beer prior to getting behind the wheel.

In court, Metze’s lawyer said Metze had not eaten lunch the day he was intercepted and added it was out of the ordinary for him to drink alcohol “at any time”.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said sometimes good people made mistakes and found themselves in court.

He fined Metze $350 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

CQ miner with $8000 in unpaid fines avoids jail time

Yeppoon drink-drivers: See who got caught

‘Long running’ Monaco Drive neighbourhood dispute flares up